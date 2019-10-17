Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Results Scheduled for October 31

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty vehicles, commercial vehicle assembly, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets, will announce its third quarter 2019 results prior to the market opening on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. Daryl Adams, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Sohm, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.spartanmotors.com/investor-relations/webcasts

Or click on "Investors" then "Webcasts & Transcripts"



Conference Call: 1-844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international); passcode: 10135708

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.spartanmotors.com/investor-relations/webcasts (Click on "Investors" then "Webcasts & Transcripts").

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also includes Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACT:

Juris Pagrabs, Group Treasurer &

Director of Investor Relations

Spartan Motors, Inc.

517.997.3862

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

