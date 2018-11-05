Spartan Motors' Dealers Showcase Safety Innovations On Spartan Fire Apparatus At Firehouse Expo

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Emergency Response ("Spartan" or "Spartan ER"), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), partnered with several of its dealers to demonstrate its industry-leading first responder safety technologies during the recent Firehouse Expo in Nashville, Tennessee. The event featured the Spartan Advanced Protection System® which was displayed on two vehicles—the Metro Star 75' Rear Mount Smeal Ladder Demonstration Unit and the Metro Star MFD 10" Raised Roof Pumper. Spartan was represented by four of its regional dealers at the expo: Atlantic Coast Fire Trucks; Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment, Inc.; Hoosier Fire Equipment; and Johnson's EVS.

Fairview Fire Department, from Fairview, TN showcased their Spartan pumper alongside a Smeal 75' Rear Mount Ladder Demo in this year's booth. Spartan's Advanced Protection System® was included in this display as well, and its industry-leading safety features were demonstrated; including driver-knee airbags, outboard sensors, side impact protection, full-side curtain airbags, Spartan 360™ camera, and smart restraints to keep first responders optimally safe to and from the call.

"Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our first responders," said Daryl Adams, Spartan Motors' President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe in networking, sharing best practices in safety innovations, and facilitating technician training to ensure vehicles are properly serviced and ready for duty. Our goal is to put first responders in the best possible position to do their job safely."

The annual Firehouse Expo conference provides a leading educational program offering training and solutions for those throughout the emergency response industry. For more information, visit www.firehouseexpo.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

Media Contacts:

Samara Hamilton – Corporate Director of Marketing & Communications

Spartan Motors, Inc.

517.997.3860

Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

Matt Jackson – Managing Director

Lambert

616.233.0500

mjackson@lambert.com

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spartanmotors.com

