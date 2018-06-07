Spartan Motors Gives $27,000 In Support Of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital With FedEx St. Jude Classic Sponsorship

Representatives from Spartan's Fleet Vehicles and Services team joined FedEx during the event. Mark Surber, Fleet Vehicles and Services, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, along with members from the Memphis Fire Department, a Spartan Motors' customer, celebrated the sponsorship with a tour of the Children's hospital where they gave patients Spartan Dalmatian stuffed animals, along with additional gifts, while touring the hospital and meeting the patients and staff.

"Supporting the community and our customers is something we're committed to at Spartan Motors," said Chad Heminover, Fleet Vehicles and Services President. "Over the last three years, we've partnered with FedEx to donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital. We thank our longstanding customer, FedEx, for hosting this outstanding event, and the wonderful patients of St. Jude Children's Hospital for allowing us to visit. We're honored to continue to support the fundamental research and treatments that take place because of St. Jude's efforts.

Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, a business unit of Spartan Motors, which goes to market under the Utilimaster® and Spartan Upfit Services brands, displayed two of its FedEx Reach Vehicles on the course in support of its FedEx partnership. The Reach Walk-in Vans provide both economic and environmental benefits. The vehicles are a smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicle that can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 11 tons (22,000 pounds) per vehicle, per year. The improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon footprint are the result of an aerodynamic, light-weight composite body designed by Utilimaster. Spartan Motors and FedEx have been partners for more than 30 years.

This sponsorship is one of many charitable donations Spartan Motors makes to its community. Over the past year, Spartan Motors has given more than $300K to nonprofit organizations across the nation.

Photos of the hospital tour and event can be found here: https://bit.ly/2kTDR7t

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

