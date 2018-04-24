Spartan Motors Leadership Presented With Patriot Award Recognizing Workplace Support Of Active Military

Each year, the ESGR presents Patriot Awards to individual supervisors who have made significant efforts to support active service members through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed. This year, the awards were presented at Spartan's headquarters by Mike Thompson, Lt. Col. (retired) from the Michigan Army National Guard.

"At Spartan, we value the commitment active reserve military personnel and Veterans bring to our team," said Spartan Motors President and Chief Executive Officer, Daryl Adams. "We believe that having a career and serving our country should never be at odds, which is why our goal at Spartan is to make re-entry into the civilian workforce as seamless as possible. We look forward to welcoming Dave home from Kuwait, when his tour concludes."

Currently, Strange serves in the Army Reserve and is set to deploy in May. With the support of Eloff and Worden, Strange will be guaranteed employment at Spartan Motors upon his return. Spartan Motors proudly employs more than 230 veterans across its footprint.

For more information about the award, visit https://www.esgr.mil/Employer-Awards/Patriot-Award

