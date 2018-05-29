Spartan Motors Receives Four-Year Contract with Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance

The NJPA serves as a cooperative contract purchasing agency for government and education agencies. The organization creates national cooperative contract purchasing solutions on behalf of its member agencies nationwide and in Canada. The capability to compare and purchase emergency vehicles online has led to a growing trend of medium and small municipalities leveraging cooperative purchasing for their fire team. Smeal, a Spartan Motors brand that manufacturers fire apparatus, has been a partner with the NJPA since 2015, and has already reached more than $20 million in sales through the contract partnership.

"As we continue to grow our Emergency Response customer base, partnerships with alliances such as the NJPA will be instrumental in expanding our network of customers who receive our high-quality fire trucks and high-level of customer support," said Daryl Adams, Spartan Motors President and Chief Executive Officer. "Cooperative contracts for government purchasing represent the opportunity for Spartan and its brands to pursue sales that otherwise would not have been brought to the table. It's a win-win for small municipalities who otherwise wouldn't have the resources to pursue a competitive bid process. We're committed to offering convenience and best-in-class solutions to all of our customers regardless of the size of these departments or fleets and know this partnership will help us continue to do so."

"Partnering with Spartan, and its entire line of emergency response products, is a key benefit we can now offer our members as we strive to continually exceed their needs and expectations," said Jed Klein, NJPA Contract Administrator. "The Spartan S-180 Pumper, and its quick build turnaround, will be a tremendous service our government agencies can now utilize as they continuously evaluate their community's particular needs."

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

