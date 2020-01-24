Spartan Motors Recognizes Importance of Emergency Vehicle Maintenance and Safety with Technician of the Year Award

"The Emergency Vehicle Technician of the Year Award recognizes the role EVTs play in servicing and maintaining the latest vehicle safety technologies to allow first responders to perform their jobs safely," said Todd Fierro, President, Spartan Emergency Response. "Brian Marek has demonstrated leadership throughout his 21-year career, forming Michigan's first EVT association, and committing his spare time to mentoring and sharing his expertise with others throughout the industry. Spartan is honored to present him with this award and recognition."

Marek, who recently retired from the Muskegon Fire Department, served more than two decades in the fire safety and emergency vehicle industry. Throughout his career, he became a Master EVT in Fire Apparatus, Ambulance, and ARFF Vehicles. Marek's highlights went beyond his own career and extended into improving industry education throughout the state by forming Michigan's first EVT association. His colleagues praise his leadership within the industry and his dedication to mentoring technicians seeking certification.

The FDSOA celebrated its 30th anniversary as an association dedicated to promoting safety standards and practices in the fire, rescue, and emergency services community at this year's conference. For more information on the association, visit www.fdsoa.org.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.spartanmotors.com/

