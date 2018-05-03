Spartan Motors Reports Strong First Quarter 2018 Results

For the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017:

Sales increased $6.0 million , or 3.6%, to $173.0 million from $167.1 million

Gross profit margin improved 300 basis points to 12.8% of sales from 9.8% of sales

Net income improved $5.3 million , or 482.0%, to $4.2 million , or $0.12 per share, from a loss of $1.1 million , or $0.03 per share. The previous year included $2.6 million of acquisition and restructuring related expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 33.8% to $5.6 million , or 3.2% of sales, from $4.2 million , or 2.5% of sales

Adjusted net income improved $2.0 million , or 158.3% to $3.3 million , or $0.09 per share, from $1.3 million , or $0.04 per share

Backlog increased $203.3 million to $554.6 million at March 31, 2018 from $351.3 million at March 31, 2017

Notes: As of January 1, 2018, the Company has adopted the new Revenue Recognition Standard ("ASC 606") using the modified retrospective transition method. For more details regarding ASC 606 and its impact on the Company's financial results, see the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"We really hit the ground running in 2018, as we experienced another strong, consecutive quarter of profitable growth," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The robust start to the year was driven by the ongoing efforts of our entire team to generate continued operational improvement as well as strong growth in our core markets."

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

FVS segment sales increased 10.7% to $59.7 million from $53.9 million. The revenue increase was primarily due to sales mix and higher Reach vehicle and up fit center volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.7 million to $4.6 million, or 7.7% of sales, from $6.2 million, or 11.6% of sales, a year ago. The decrease is primarily due to start-up costs associated with the new USPS truck body plant in Ephrata, PA., as well as sales mix.

The segment backlog at March 31, 2018, totaled $335.3 million, up 194.2%, compared to $114.0 million at March 31, 2017 due to the previously announced multi-year contract with the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Emergency Response (ER)

ER segment sales decreased $13.5 million to $66.7 million, or 16.8%, from $80.2 million. Included in the prior year sales is $15.1 million of revenue that resulted from the timing of revenue relating to the Smeal acquisition. Excluding these sales, revenue increased $1.6 million, or 2.5%, over the prior year, reflecting increased production of complete fire apparatus and custom cab and chassis.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $2.6 million to a profit of $1.2 million, or 1.9% of sales, from a loss of $1.3 million a year ago. The improvement was primarily the result of better pricing and operational improvements.

The segment backlog at March 31, 2018 totaled $189.6 million, down 11.6%, compared to $214.5 million at March 31, 2017.

Specialty Chassis & Vehicles (SCV)

SCV segment sales increased 46.4% to $48.2 million from $33.0 million a year ago. Revenues were driven mainly by a $13.5 million increase in luxury motor coach chassis sales, resulting from market share gains and continued strong industry demand.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.6 million to $3.1 million, or 6.5% of sales, from $1.5 million, or 4.7% of sales, a year ago, mainly due to strong momentum in motorhome chassis and operational improvements.

The segment backlog at March 31, 2018 totaled $29.7 million, up 29.8%, compared to $22.8 million at March 31, 2017.

Raising 2018 Net Income, EPS and Adjusted EPS Guidance

The Company's first quarter results reflect strong topline performance on a comparable basis and continued operational improvements from all three business segments. Results for the first quarter include a $1.4 million, or $0.04 per share, tax benefit related to the appreciation in value of equity-based compensation that vested during the quarter. As a result, the effective tax rate for 2018 is expected to be approximately 23%.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, the Company reaffirms its previous revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, and is increasing its net income, EPS and adjusted EPS guidance for this tax benefit. The 2018 outlook is now expected to be as follows:

Revenue to be in the range of $790.0 - $815.0 million , unchanged

- , unchanged Net income of $20.2 - $22.4 million , up from previous guidance of $18.8 - $21.0 million

- , up from previous guidance of - Adjusted EBITDA of $39.0 - $42.0 million , unchanged

- , unchanged Effective tax rate of approximately 23%, down from previous guidance of 28%

Earnings per share of $0.58 - $0.64 , up from previous guidance of $0.54 - $0.60 , assuming approximately 35.3 million shares outstanding

- , up from previous guidance of - , assuming approximately 35.3 million shares outstanding Adjusted earnings per share of $0.60 - $0.66 , up from previous guidance of $0.56 - $0.62

"Following our transition year, we remain clearly on the path of profitable growth. Each segment of Spartan's business posted strong profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. These solid results create a positive, winning environment that spreads through our entire team, as we all work together to drive enhanced performance, greater efficiency and ultimately stronger bottom line results for the Company and its shareholders," Adams concluded.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017.

Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,407

$ 33,523 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $148 and $139 83,388

83,147 Contract assets 41,051

- Inventories 48,517

77,692 Other current assets 4,822

4,425 Total current assets 207,185

198,787







Property, plant and equipment, net 54,966

55,177 Goodwill 27,417

27,417 Intangible assets, net 9,223

9,427 Other assets 3,097

3,072 Net deferred tax asset 6,312

7,284 TOTAL ASSETS $ 308,200

$ 301,164







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 49,978

$ 40,643 Accrued warranty 17,358

18,268 Accrued compensation and related taxes 9,008

13,264 Deposits from customers 20,349

25,422 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 13,727

12,071 Current portion of long-term debt 59

64 Total current liabilities 110,479

109,732







Other non-current liabilities 5,353

5,238 Long-term debt, less current portion 17,911

17,925 Total liabilities 133,743

132,895 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 80,000 shares authorized; 35,291 and 35,097

outstanding 353

351 Additional paid in capital 78,045

79,721 Retained earnings 96,717

88,855 Total Spartan Motors, Inc. shareholders' equity 175,115

168,927 Non-controlling interest (658)

(658) Total shareholders' equity 174,457

168,269 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 308,200

$ 301,164









Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Sales $ 173,038

$ 167,075 Cost of products sold 150,880

150,531 Restructuring charges -

150 Gross profit 22,158

16,394









Operating expenses:







Research and development 1,389

2,142

Selling, general and administrative 17,873

14,602

Restructuring charges 20

492 Total operating expenses 19,282

17,236









Operating income (loss) 2,876

(842)









Other income (expense):







Interest expense (323)

(264)

Interest and other income 1,593

90 Total other income (expense) 1,270

(174)









Income (loss) before taxes 4,146

(1,016)









Taxes (48)

83









Net income (loss) 4,194

(1,099)









Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest -

(1)









Net income (loss) attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc. $ 4,194

$ (1,098)









Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.12

$ (0.03)









Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,094

33,725











Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (in thousands of dollars)









































Business Segments













Fleet Vehicles and Services

Emergency

Response

Specialty Chassis & Vehicles

Other

Consolidated

Emergency response vehicle sales $ -

$ 64,107

$ -

$ -

$ 64,107

Fleet vehicle sales 49,825

-

1,601

(1,601)

49,825

Motorhome chassis sales -

-

39,567

-

39,567

Other specialty chassis and vehicles -

-

5,367

-

5,367

Aftermarket parts and assemblies 9,866

2,605

1,701

-

14,172

Total sales

$ 59,691

$ 66,712

$ 48,236

$ (1,601)

$ 173,038

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,590

$ 1,242

$ 3,121

$ (3,350)

$ 5,603







































































Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (in thousands of dollars)







































Business Segments











Fleet

Vehicles and

Services

Emergency Response

Specialty Chassis & Vehicles

Other

Consolidated Emergency response vehicle sales $ -

$ 77,985

$ -

$ -

$ 77,985 Fleet vehicle sales 43,142

-

-

-

43,142 Motorhome chassis sales -

-

26,084

-

26,084 Other specialty chassis and vehicles -

-

4,822

-

4,822 Aftermarket parts and assemblies 10,778

2,217

2,047

-

15,042 Total sales

$ 53,920

$ 80,202

$ 32,953

$ -

$ 167,075





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,244

$ (1,337)

$ 1,533

$ (2,251)

$ 4,189





























































Spartan Motors, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment



(Unaudited)







Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)





Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Sept. 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017



Fleet Vehicles and Services* $ 335,325

$ 267,698

$ 292,540

$ 131,280

$ 113,960



























Emergency Response Vehicles* 189,627

233,583

213,334

214,794

214,463



























Motorhome Chassis * 28,463

33,191

31,179

25,823

21,772



Other Vehicles 36

-

-

-

-



Aftermarket Parts and

Assemblies 1,164

615

694

892

1,075



Total Specialty Chassis & Vehicles 29,663

33,806

31,873

26,715

22,847



























Total Backlog $ 554,615

$ 535,087

$ 537,747

$ 372,789

$ 351,270



























* Anticipated time to fill backlog orders at March 31, 2018; 12 months or less for emergency response vehicles; 3 months or less for motorhome chassis; 10 months or less for fleet vehicles and services; and 1 month or less for other products.

































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, forecasted adjusted EBITDA, and forecasted adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. For the periods covered by this release such items include expenses associated with restructuring actions taken to improve the efficiency and profitability of certain of our manufacturing operations, expenses related to business acquisition activities, the impact of the step-up in inventory value associated with a recent business acquisition, the impact of the business acquisition on the timing of chassis revenue recognition, and the impact that our deferred tax asset valuation allowance that we recorded in 2015 has had on our tax expense and net income in 2017.

We present the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer term operating trends. The presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share enables investors to better understand our operations by removing the impact of tax adjustments, including the impact that our deferred tax asset valuation allowance that we recorded in 2015 has had on our tax expense and net income in 2017, and other items that we believe are not indicative of our longer term operating trends. We believe these measures to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of these disclosures.

Our management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. In addition, non-GAAP measures are used by management to review and analyze our operating performance and, along with other data, as internal measures for setting annual budgets and forecasts, assessing financial performance, and comparing our financial performance with our peers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual and long-term incentive compensation for our management team.

Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) Consolidated (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended March 31,



Spartan Motors, Inc.

2018



2017



Net income (loss) attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc.

$ 4,194



$ (1,098)



Add (subtract):













Restructuring charges

20



642



Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition

-



1,112



Impact of step-up in inventory value resulting from acquisition

-



189



Impact of acquisition adjustment for net working capital

(1,500)



-



Acquisition related expenses

162



672



Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

74



466



Tax effect of adjustments

315



(719)



Adjusted net income attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc.

$ 3,265



$ 1,264



































Net income (loss) attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc.

$ 4,194



$ (1,098)



Add (subtract):













Depreciation and amortization

2,452



2,325



Taxes on income

(48)



83



Interest expense

323



264



EBITDA

$ 6,921



$ 1,574



















Add (subtract):













Restructuring charges

20



642



Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition

-



1,112



Impact of step-up in inventory value resulting from acquisition

-



189



Impact of acquisition adjustment for net working capital

(1,500)



-



Acquisition related expenses

162



672



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,603



$ 4,189



































Diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.12



$ (0.03)



Add (subtract):













Restructuring charges

-



0.02



Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition

-



0.03



Impact of step-up in inventory value resulting from acquisition

-



0.01



Impact of acquisition adjustment for net working capital

(0.04)



-



Acquisition related expenses

-



0.02



Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

-



0.01



Tax effect of adjustments

0.01



(0.02)



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.04





Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,









2018

2017

















Total segment adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,953

$ 6,440

Add (subtract):











Interest expense



(323)

(264)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,452)

(2,325)

Restructuring expense



(20)

(642)

Acquisition expense



(162)

(672)

Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition

-

(1,112)

Impact of step-up in inventory value resulting from acquisition -

(189)

Impact of acquisition adjustment for net working capital 1,500

-

Joint venture expenses



-

(1)

Unallocated corporate expenses

(3,350)

(2,251)

Consolidated income (loss) before taxes $ 4,146

$ (1,016)

Fleet Vehicles and Services Segment (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2018 % of sales

2017 % of sales

Net income

$ 3,781 6.3%

$ 5,225 9.7%

Add (subtract):













Depreciation and amortization

607



876



Taxes on income

-



-



Interest expense

202



38



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 4,590 7.7%

$ 6,139 11.4%

















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 4,590 7.7%

$ 6,139 11.4%

Restructuring

-



105



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 4,590 7.7%

$ 6,244 11.6%





Emergency Response Segment (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,





2018 % of sales

2017 % of sales

Net income (loss)

$ 601 0.9%

$ (3,589) (4.5%)

Add (subtract):













Depreciation and amortization

624



552



Taxes on income

-



-



Interest expense

-



-



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 1,225 1.8%

$ (3,037) (3.8%)

















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 1,225 1.8%

$ (3,037) (3.8%)

Restructuring

17



399



Impact of acquisition on timing of chassis revenue recognition

-



1,112



Impact of step-up in inventory value resulting from acquisition

-



189



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 1,242 1.9%

$ (1,337) (1.7%)

















Specialty Chassis and Vehicles Segment (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2018 % of sales

2017 % of sales

Net income

$ 2,752 5.7%

$ 1,127 3.4%

Add (subtract):













Depreciation and amortization

366



310



Taxes on income

-



-



Interest expense

-



-



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 3,118 6.5%

$ 1,437 4.4%

















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 3,118 6.5%

$ 1,437 4.4%

Restructuring

3



96



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 3,121 6.5%

$ 1,533 4.7%





































Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)



Consolidated

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





















Forecast

Year Ending December 31, 2018





Low

Mid

High

Net income attributable to Spartan Motors, Inc.

$ 20,242

$ 21,303

$ 22,363

Add:













Depreciation and amortization

11,672

11,672

11,672

Interest expense

427

455

483

Taxes

5,909

6,320

6,732

EBITDA

38,250

39,750

41,250

















Add:













Restructuring charges

750

750

750

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,000

$ 40,500

$ 42,000

















Earnings per share

$ 0.58

$ 0.61

$ 0.64

Add:













Restructuring charges

0.02

0.02

0.02

Less tax effect of adjustments

-

-

-

Adjusted earnings per share

$ 0.60

$ 0.63

$ 0.66

