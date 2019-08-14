Spartan Motors Showcases RV Chassis at 100th Annual FMCA Convention

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Specialty Chassis and Vehicles, a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), will showcase its latest top-of-the-line Class A diesel chassis design at the 100th Annual Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) International Convention and RV Expo in Minot, North Dakota. The event takes place at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds from August 14-17 where Spartan will offer an on-site training on proper owner-maintenance of an RV chassis.

Spartan will display its signature American-flag-wrapped K3 605 chassis riding under the Entegra Cornerstone showcasing our American heritage. Some of the new features include:

Easy steer variable tension steering with driver control setting

Tire pressure monitoring system with integrated control in the dash display

Side camera visual display when the turn signal is activated

The chassis also features the Spartan Advanced Protection System®, the industry's first and only comprehensive safety system with Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, and Spartan Safe Haul™, the only chassis-integrated air-braking system for tow vehicles available on the market today.

"Our goal for customers is to arm them with knowledge to care for and maintain their coach and chassis to ensure longevity and a properly serviced vehicle," said Steve Guillaume, President of Spartan Specialty Vehicles. "We're excited to bring the latest advancements in Spartan Connected Coach™, featuring our digital dash, to the public. FMCA is a great event for us to connect with Spartan chassis owners in person, provide onsite customer service, and answer questions on new product features."

To continue supporting customers' needs and technical training demands, Spartan will offer an on-site training seminar, service appointments, and interactive displays for owners to continue to learn and enhance their RV experience. Attendees can see firsthand the latest digital dash innovations with the motor home cockpit simulator. Training seminars highlighting owner maintenance tips for parts and service for Spartan owners will also be available. The training seminar will be held Thursday, August 15, at 4 p.m. CT in the FFA Seminar Room One.

Hosting its 100th convention and RV expo, the annual, four-day FMCA event offers attendees access to RV displays, exhibits, educational seminars, entertainment, member gatherings, and chapter and camping events. Attendees looking to schedule service appointments can register here.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com .

