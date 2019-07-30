Spartan Motors Supports Customer FedEx Through Continued Commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital With $35,000 Donation

"Over the past four years, Spartan has demonstrated our commitment to our partnership with FedEx by giving back to St. Jude. Our team is honored to stand by FedEx at this event," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spartan Motors. "We are honored to support this important event that touches the lives of patients, researchers, and families alike."

The St. Jude Invitational supports research and treatment to defeat cancer and other life-threatening diseases in children. With the support of sponsorship through the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. In 1970, St. Jude became the event's sole beneficiary. Since then, contributions to St. Jude have totaled more than $43 million.

This sponsorship is one of the many charitable donations Spartan Motors makes to the communities in which its associates and customers live and work. In 2018, Spartan Motors supported non-profit organizations across the nation by giving more than $300,000 through monetary donations and fundraising activities.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

