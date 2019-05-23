Spartan Motors to Attend 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29

CHARLOTTE, Mich., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries, as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets, today announced that management will participate in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel.

Daryl Adams, Spartan President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Sohm, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with attendees on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The investor presentation they will use at the conference will be available on the Company's website, www.spartanmotors.com, under the Investors section.

Investors interested in setting up a meeting with management, or learning more about the Company, are encouraged to contact their Craig-Hallum representative or Juris Pagrabs, Group Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations at Spartan Motors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also includes Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer & Director of Investor Relations

Spartan Motors, Inc.

(517) 997-3862

