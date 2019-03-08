Spartan Motors to Attend 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19

CHARLOTTE, Mich., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), a global leader in specialty chassis and vehicle design, manufacturing and assembly, today announced that management will participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Sohm, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with attendees on Monday, March 18, and Tuesday, March 19. The investor presentation to be used at the conference will be posted on the Company's website, www.spartanmotors.com, under the Investor section.

Investors interested in setting up a meeting with management, or learning more about the Company, are encouraged to contact their ROTH representative or Juris Pagrabs, Group Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer & Director of Investor Relations

Spartan Motors, Inc.

(517) 997-3862

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spartanmotors.com

