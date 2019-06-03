Spartan Motors to Present at the 10th Annual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on June 5th

CHARLOTTE, Mich., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries, as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets, today announced that management will participate in the 10th Annual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit at the Westin Chicago River North.

Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Sohm, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a corporate update to attendees in a group presentation on Wednesday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, and will additionally participate in one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the day. The investor presentation to be used at the conference will be posted to the Company's website, www.spartanmotors.com, under the Investor section.

Investors interested in setting up a meeting with management or learning more about the Company are encouraged to contact their Deutsche Bank representative or Juris Pagrabs, Group Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations at Spartan Motors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also includes Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

