Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International

CHARLOTTE, Mich., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Emergency Response ("Spartan" or "Spartan ER"), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), will launch an enhanced Advanced Protection System (APS) at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International, April 23 – 28, at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Additions to Spartan's original groundbreaking APS platform include features such as Safe Shield™, a cancer-fighting clean cab concept, and the Spartan 360™, a 360-degree camera. Spartan's exhibit will feature 12 apparatus and two chassis display vehicles in the Spartan Apparatus and Spartan Cab and Chassis booths #4821 and #4300, respectively.

"From improving driver visibility, to implementing industry-leading innovations like the Safe Shield, Spartan is committed to first responder safety," said Spartan Motors President and Chief Executive Officer, Daryl Adams. "Our safety innovations ensure our customers have the best vehicle and equipment to protect those they serve."

The Safe Shield display is designed to offer new non-porous seats impervious to contaminants, Line-X® inside the cab for easier spray-outs and cleaning, and an innovative self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) containment compartment, to keep air tanks stowed separately outside of the cab.

Powered by FRC, the Spartan 360 features state-of-the-art technology for emergency apparatus. Utilizing a split-screen monitor, the bird's-eye view is always visible providing a 360-degree view around the vehicle allowing the operator to see pedestrians and obstacles near the truck. The second view on the display changes dependent on the operational conditions, so the screen automatically switches to left, right, and rear view when the vehicle is turning or backing up.

Spartan will also be introducing the new Spartan 35,000-pound GAWR axle, available this fall, delivering a foundation for new designs that require increased carrying capacity, while maintaining single rear axle performance and maneuverability.

The following Spartan and Smeal vehicles will be onsite:

105' Rearmount Ladder Aerial

Demonstration Vehicle

105' Rearmount Ladder Aerial

Charlotte, NC, Fire Department

 

75' Rearmount Ladder Aerial

Santiago, Chile, Fire Department

 

UT 100' Rearmount Ladder Aerial

Detroit Fire Department

 

100' Rearmount Platform Aerial

St. Louis, MO, Fire Department

 

IPS Pumper

Milton Township, MI, Fire Department

 

Side Mount (Star) Pumper

Bayside, AK, Fire Department

 

Top Mount Pumper

Pleasant Township, IN, Fire Department

 

Side Mount Pumper

Chattanooga, NC, Fire Department

 

Enclosed Side Mount Pumper

Kingston, ONT, Fire Department

 

2111 Top Control S-180

Demonstration Vehicle

 

3000 Gallon Heritage Tanker

Demonstration Vehicle

 

Metro Star MFD 10" RR

Riverton, CT, Fire Department

 

Gladiator ELFD 10" RR

Windsor, CO, Fire Department

FDIC International features world-class instructors, classrooms, workshops, and exhibits to serve as the leading conference for firefighters to network and learn the latest trends and technology the industry has to offer. For more information on FDIC, visit www.fdic.com.

About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

