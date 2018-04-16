Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International

"From improving driver visibility, to implementing industry-leading innovations like the Safe Shield, Spartan is committed to first responder safety," said Spartan Motors President and Chief Executive Officer, Daryl Adams. "Our safety innovations ensure our customers have the best vehicle and equipment to protect those they serve."

The Safe Shield display is designed to offer new non-porous seats impervious to contaminants, Line-X® inside the cab for easier spray-outs and cleaning, and an innovative self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) containment compartment, to keep air tanks stowed separately outside of the cab.

Powered by FRC, the Spartan 360 features state-of-the-art technology for emergency apparatus. Utilizing a split-screen monitor, the bird's-eye view is always visible providing a 360-degree view around the vehicle allowing the operator to see pedestrians and obstacles near the truck. The second view on the display changes dependent on the operational conditions, so the screen automatically switches to left, right, and rear view when the vehicle is turning or backing up.

Spartan will also be introducing the new Spartan 35,000-pound GAWR axle, available this fall, delivering a foundation for new designs that require increased carrying capacity, while maintaining single rear axle performance and maneuverability.

The following Spartan and Smeal vehicles will be onsite:

105' Rearmount Ladder Aerial Demonstration Vehicle 105' Rearmount Ladder Aerial Charlotte, NC, Fire Department 75' Rearmount Ladder Aerial Santiago, Chile, Fire Department UT 100' Rearmount Ladder Aerial Detroit Fire Department 100' Rearmount Platform Aerial St. Louis, MO, Fire Department IPS Pumper Milton Township, MI, Fire Department Side Mount (Star) Pumper Bayside, AK, Fire Department Top Mount Pumper Pleasant Township, IN, Fire Department Side Mount Pumper Chattanooga, NC, Fire Department Enclosed Side Mount Pumper Kingston, ONT, Fire Department 2111 Top Control S-180 Demonstration Vehicle 3000 Gallon Heritage Tanker Demonstration Vehicle Metro Star MFD 10" RR Riverton, CT, Fire Department Gladiator ELFD 10" RR Windsor, CO, Fire Department

FDIC International features world-class instructors, classrooms, workshops, and exhibits to serve as the leading conference for firefighters to network and learn the latest trends and technology the industry has to offer. For more information on FDIC, visit www.fdic.com.

