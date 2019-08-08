Spartan Motors To Unveil Enhanced Clean Cab At Fire-Rescue International Annual Conference In Atlanta

"Spartan Motors is driven to provide the most innovative safety solutions to help protect our first responders," said Todd Fierro, President, Spartan Emergency Response. "The new Contaminant Containment and Management capability furthers our goals to minimize first responders' exposure to harmful environmental pollutants. We look forward to fulfilling OEM orders for our latest safety innovation next year."

Adding Contaminant Containment and Management to the Spartan Advanced Protection System gives departments the option to select additional in-cab safety features that reduce exposure to contaminants, as first responders return from calls, often referred to as "Clean Cab" options. Spartan's Contaminant Containment and Management offering features a High Efficiency Particulate Air filter (HEPA, 17 MERV), which can trap and remove nearly 100 percent of potentially harmful materials from combustion smoke, toxic particles, and other contaminants introduced to the interior of the cab. Additional options include a self-contained exterior compartment used to store SCBA packs, helmets, and other devices used on the fire scene that are easily accessible but stored separately from the truck's cab. The interior of the cab is lined with a unique, and new to the industry, easy-to-clean smooth surface that minimizes pocket areas that hold debris, allowing for quicker high-quality wash-downs after every run.

Alongside the Metro Star cab equipped with Contaminant Containment and Management, Spartan will display several aerial devices, ladder platforms, and pumper trucks at the conference, including:

100' Mid Mount Platform – Demo unit

IPS-NXT – Demo unit

105' Rear Mount Ladder – Vincennes Township , Indiana

, S-180 Pumper – Waco, North Carolina

"Spartan has led the way in safety for years with the launch of the Spartan Advanced Protection System. From industry-first driver and passenger airbag positions to smart restraints, outboard sensors, and 360 degree cameras, and flat floors, we're proud to add contaminant containment to the list of safety provisions that make Spartan's cabs some of the safest in the industry," said Todd Fierro, President of Spartan Emergency Response. "We are pleased to offer the latest in clean cab provisions at this year's FRI Conference."

Click here for more information on the Contaminant Containment and Management as well as the full Spartan Advanced Protection System.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

