Spartan Motors Unveils a New Class A Diesel RV Chassis and Technology at the Florida RV SuperShow

Showcased on the 2020 Newmar Ventana, the Spartan Connected Coach™ is a technology bundle that includes a 12.3 inch digital dash displaying automotive gauge functions and vehicle diagnostic monitoring systems. Other new Spartan technologies on Newmar models include electronic stability control on the Dutch Star and collision mitigation systems available as an option on the Dutch Star and standard on the Mountain Aire through King Aire models.

Additional innovations displayed at the show include Entegra's E-Z Steer technology, an on-the-go adjustable steering wheel effort solution to improve operator comfort for a better driving experience. Along with power tilt and a telescoping steering column, the E-Z Steer technology is standard on the 2020 Anthem & Cornerstone.

"At Spartan, we aim to lead the industry in incorporating the latest safety and advanced vehicle technology in motorhomes," said Steve Guillaume, President, Spartan Specialty Vehicles. "I am always excited to introduce new technology and customer products at the Florida RV SuperShow because we get to connect with top RV leaders, travelers and enthusiasts to find out how we can continue to prepare them for any journey."

In collaboration with Foretravel, Spartan has launched the new Realm Presidential coach on the Spartan K4 605 chassis. Designed to connect the driver to the road, Foretravel Class A coaches with Spartan underpinnings perform like no other in the industry with both responsive handling and a comfortable ride. The K4 605 chassis is custom-built with Spartan's advanced safety, towing, and Connected Coach ™ dashboard technology, and is available on both the Realm and Realm Presidential models.

Technological innovations, premium features and capabilities on the Spartan K4 605 chassis include:

Spartan's proprietary Safe Haul™, the industry's only chassis-integrated hydraulic tow vehicle braking system, with the new Air Force One® tow kit add-on available aftermarket

Spartan's Advanced Protection System®, which provides collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, and automatic traction control

Tire pressure monitoring system with integrated controls with Spartan Connected Coach's digital dash display

Premier Steer steering assist system, wood grain & leather SMART steering wheel with integrated radio controls and a Passive Steer Tag Axle

Cummins Connected Diagnostics™

Spartan is introducing its new Chassis Care Kits to show attendees. The chassis-specific kits provide owners with everything they need, no matter the journey ahead or the coach's mileage. These model-specific maintenance kits come in road-ready packaging for easy storage and include everything from belts to oil filters, fuel and air dryer filters, and more to keep the coach running smoothly. Spartan Chassis Care Kits will be available for all model year 2017 and later Entegra, Foretravel, Jayco, and Newmar coaches built on Spartan chassis.

The Florida RV SuperShow is the largest RV industry show in the nation. Bringing together RV dealers, suppliers, and enthusiasts alike, the SuperShow features educational seminars, daily entertainment and the latest innovative RV products and accessories. The event is open to the public from January 15 – 19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. To learn more, check out www.frvta.org.

