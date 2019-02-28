Spartan Motors' Utilimaster Brand Unveils Two New Electric Vehicle Fleet Concepts, And Last Mile Delivery Grocery Truck Body, At 2019 Work Truck Show

Among the in-booth vehicle reveals were two electrified chassis, including an innovative walk-in van in collaboration with Motiv Power Systems . The chassis is powered by lithium ion batteries and includes technologies such as: collision mitigation system, 360-degree cameras displayed on a 9" HD in-dash monitor, and DOT sensors, amongst other innovative features. The Utilimaster walk-in van powered by Motiv's EV chassis offers the same performance as a traditional fuel equivalent vehicle, at an 85 percent reduction in operating costs and 66 percent reduction in maintenance costs, over the life of the vehicle.

The second electrified chassis revealed is the first for Spartan Motors and Cummins as they collaborated to provide an electrified last mile delivery vehicle, specifically designed for the parcel delivery market. Built on Isuzu's strip chassis, the same chassis leveraged by Utilimaster's Reach® vehicle, its powertrain boasts a state-of-the-art battery system giving drivers an 85-mile range, a 3,200 lb. payload, and an under 6-hour charge time. This zero-emission EV platform represents a market-changing innovation for parcel and non-parcel delivery fleets in a GVWR Class-3 platform. Currently, the Reach® vehicle is being used on parcel delivery routes across North America.

"By introducing these new vehicles and corresponding technologies, our goal is to advance the future of electric vehicles for the last mile delivery segment; and in doing so, create a better experience for our customers, operators, and consumers," said Adams.

Spartan's final reveal was a last-mile grocery delivery vehicle. This temperature-controlled truck body features a fully customizable and configurable cargo area with climate-controlled zones, for refrigerated, frozen, and ambient temperature goods.

"The Work Truck Show is the perfect place for us to showcase our broad expertise in fleet vehicles," said Adams. "Our ability to quickly innovate in response to changing market needs is showcased in our booth, in each of our three vehicles on display. From EV solutions to fresh approaches to grocery and food deliveries, again Spartan and Utilimaster emerge as first in the last mile."

The Work Truck Show is North America's largest work truck event. Attendees can interact with thousands of industry professionals, set up meetings with current suppliers or customers, find solutions to resolve technical issues and talk shop with industry peers at special events and receptions. For more information on both, visit www.worktruckshow.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

