Spartan Motors' Utilimaster® Displays Walk-in Van For Urban Utility Service At Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference

The Utilimaster utility service walk-in van which was custom-designed for ConEd, is the ultimate modern-day workshop on wheels; featuring a highly modular cargo area for maximum storage versality; a durable, lightweight aluminum body; and a low step-in height for easy entry and egress to increase driver productivity and safety. The Utilimaster 14' walk-in van is built on a MT45 Freightliner chassis and includes an Onan 6 kW hour Diesel Generator with an EC-30 Energy Command System for efficient generator use. It also features a BOSS under-deck PTO compressor, LED headlights, and exterior lighting.

"The Utilimaster team is dedicated to designing and supporting vehicles that meet the individual needs of each fleet customer we serve," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. "The ConEd walk-in van on display is a great example of both a customer- and an industry-specific design that enhances safety, improves efficiency, and supports worker needs because it was engineered directly from insights gained on the front line, working directly with our customers in the field."

Utilimaster's utility service sales and engineering team was onsite at EUFMC to showcase the latest advancements in utility service vehicles and educate visitors on Utilimaster's proprietary Work-Driven Design process. Work-Driven Design was developed to understand specific customer needs and business challenges. Work optimization and driver ergonomics are just two of the many factors evaluated during this discovery process. It was through Work Driven Design and years of working alongside ConEd that the current generation of utility vehicles were designed and born. The result is customized utility vehicles designed for specific jobsite tasks, including technology displayed at EUFMC, such as the EC-30 Energy Command System.

"Relationships are extremely important during the discovery process," said Heminover. "It is essential that our engineers and our customers work hand-in-hand from design to delivery because our approach to fleet design ensures every need is considered and solved for."

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

