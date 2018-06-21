Spartan Motors' Utilimaster® Showcases Industry-Leading Refrigerated Ford Transit Cargo Van Upfit at the 2019 MY Ford Fleet Preview

"We're committed to understanding our customer's unique needs and delivery challenges. Showcasing industry-leading refrigeration technology demonstrates our ability to apply the latest technical advancements with our unique understanding of last-mile delivery optimization," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. "It's a multi-temperature solution that requires no additional fuel source, so it can serve a wide variety of categories—from food and grocery to time and temperature sensitive healthcare deliveries."

The refrigerated Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van, upfitted in conjunction with Delivery Concepts, Inc., optimally preserves cold cargo quality while offering customizations such as removable bulkheads and optional thermal curtains. Utilimaster's Work-Driven Design™ process provides best-in-class conversion solutions in walk-in vans, truck bodies, and cargo van vehicles.

"Our Work-Driven Design process was developed to uncover specific customer needs and business challenges, then blend a best practices approach as to how to solve them. I'm proud that we were able to showcase this impressive unit at the Ford Fleet Preview," added Heminover.

The 2019 MY Ford Fleet Preview is an annual event for Ford partners and dealers to showcase the latest fleet technologies and vehicles in their network. The three-day event welcomed 600 of the nation's largest fleet customers.

For more information on Spartan's Utilimaster brand, visit: www.spartanmotors.com/fleet-vehicles.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-motors-utilimaster-showcases-industry-leading-refrigerated-ford-transit-cargo-van-upfit-at-the-2019-my-ford-fleet-preview-300670154.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spartanmotors.com

