Spartan Plumber Explains What Denver Metro Homeowners Should Check on Their Plumbing Before Summer

The Arvada-based plumbing company outlines how increased water usage and warmer temperatures expose plumbing issues that go undetected through slower winter months.

ARVADA, Colo., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer changes how a home uses water. More people home during the day, outdoor irrigation running, and increased household activity all add up to a significant jump in demand — and that jump has a way of exposing plumbing problems that sat quietly all winter.

Sammy Carr, owner of Spartan Plumber, has been serving residential and commercial clients across the Denver metro for seven years. The summer call pattern is consistent every year.

"Winter masks a lot of plumbing issues because usage is lower," said Carr. "Turn the volume up in summer and what was marginal becomes an actual problem. Outdoor faucets, water heaters, sewer lines — these are the areas we see most often."

Outdoor hose bibs are the first place to look. Fixtures that took freeze damage over winter often hold pressure at rest but leak or fail under regular use. Interior supply lines connected to outdoor spigots can carry damage that only surfaces once homeowners start using them consistently through the season.

Water heaters work harder in summer when household demand increases. A unit operating with sediment buildup or an aging heating element handles lighter winter loads without obvious symptoms — then struggles noticeably once usage climbs. Flushing sediment and testing the pressure relief valve are two maintenance items that extend equipment life and prevent mid-season failures.

Sewer lines are the highest-stakes item on the summer list. Tree roots grow most aggressively in warm months, and in older Denver-area neighborhoods with mature landscaping, root intrusion into aging sewer lines is a recurring issue. Homeowners typically don't know there's a problem until a backup occurs — and summer is peak season for it.

Spartan Plumber provides 24/7 residential and commercial plumbing service throughout Arvada and the greater Denver metro. More information is available at spartanplumber.com or by calling (720) 900-3192.

Spartan Plumber is a family-owned plumbing company based in Arvada, Colorado, serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Denver metro area. Founded by Sammy Carr, the company has provided plumbing services for seven years and is available around the clock for service calls.

Contact: Sammy Carr | Owner | (720) 900-3192 | [email protected] | spartanplumber.com

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SOURCE Spartan Plumber