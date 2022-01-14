Spartan RV Chassis Parts & Accessories Launches One-Touch Automatic Leveling System at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow

The Leveling System brings quick and easy leveling to your RV, without the use of jacks. This segment-leading air spring leveling system is available for installation on Class A Coaches on a Spartan Chassis, model year 2000 or newer not already equipped with air leveling. With a simple and intuitive touchscreen interface, users have a full suite of leveling functionality, including:

One-touch automatic leveling

Manual leveling with control of each air spring while traveling at low speeds or while in park

Adjustable entry height to ease ingress and egress

Automatic protection against chassis twist

The user-friendly touchscreen provides RV owners with easy control and selection of either auto-leveling or four-point manual control of the leveling actuators. Three digital "bubble level" indicators show the exact vehicle stance, and clear visual feedback on vehicle status is provided.

"The Red Diamond™ Leveling System takes the hassle out of leveling while stationary and also while getting over bumps or under a low garage door thanks to our innovative air spring and control panel setup," said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. "Solutions for easier leveling are a common request among RVers. This is a great solution to help our loyal customers who have coaches not already equipped with air leveling."

RV SuperShow attendees are invited to visit the Spartan RV exhibit at 560 E Midway to learn more about the new leveling system and other aftermarket offerings.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com .

