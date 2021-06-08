Spartanburg Methodist College to Modernize Technology Operations with Ellucian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. and RESTON, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Spartanburg Methodist College will modernize their technology operations with Ellucian cloud solutions. Part of the HESS Consortium, and a new Ellucian customer, Spartanburg Methodist College joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their higher education cloud solutions partner.

Spartanburg Methodist College will automate and streamline processes campus-wide using Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive ERP system including Student and Financial Aid solutions. Ellucian Experience, a new user experience platform, will simplify everyday tasks and access to information, linking people, processes and applications through a personalized dashboard. In addition, Spartanburg Methodist College has selected Ellucian Analytics and Ellucian Intelligent Learning Platform to connect data across systems, deliver key insights and empower faculty and staff to make data-driven decisions.

"Following several years of record enrollment numbers, we needed a modern and robust ERP solution that would offer a great user experience and future-proofed flexibility to support our continued growth," said Trey Arrington, Vice President for Operations, Information Technology, Spartanburg Methodist College. "Ellucian Colleague has a strong, supportive customer base with a fantastic reputation in the market among long term customers and recent implementations, and we look forward to a strong partnership."

"Spartanburg Methodist College's transition to an open, interoperable ecosystem with Colleague SaaS at its core will deliver improved reliability and efficiency using technologies that integrate seamlessly," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Our cloud-based solutions will enable greater access for faculty and staff to data and insights from across the college to improve student outcomes. We look forward to partnering with Spartanburg on their digital transformation in support of a better experience for their students, faculty and staff."

The Higher Education Systems and Services Consortium (HESS) is a consortium of private colleges and universities focused on collectively lowering costs and increasing collaboration among members in the areas of administrative systems and services. Ellucian serves more than 130 HESS institutions. www.hessconsortium.org

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private, liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves approximately 1,000 students and offers six associate degrees, a unique customizable bachelor's degree with six concentrations, a bachelor's degree in business administration, and nine 100% online associate and bachelor's degree programs. SMC's unique Camak Core professional development program prepares graduates for successful careers with education in key soft skills that employers value in new hires. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, SMC students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness, and character development in a supportive environment where they can thrive.

