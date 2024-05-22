SpartanNash Foundation Rallies Support for Heroes with Annual Memorial Day Fundraiser

"SpartanNash is deeply committed to supporting our military heroes, veterans, their families, and those affected by disasters," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. "This fundraiser embodies the spirit of Memorial Day, allowing us to give back to those who have given so much. Our partners, Honor and Remember, Operation Homefront and Convoy of Hope, provide vital services, and we are honored to support their missions."

Since 2015, the SpartanNash Foundation, with the help of its communities, has contributed more than $2.3 million to patriotic and humanitarian causes. The funds raised in this year's campaign will be evenly distributed among the three nonprofit organizations and will aid in disaster response, honoring fallen service members and providing essential financial and emotional support to military families.

"The impact that SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation have made for military families, during the seven years we have worked together, is truly inspiring," said Operation Homefront President and COO Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Robert D Thomas. "Thanks to the commitment of SpartanNash, together, we are helping to build strong military families who make their communities stronger, and these strong communities, in turn, make America stronger."

Store guests can donate at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and affiliated fuel centers. Between today and June 2, guests can join the cause by donating $1, $5, $10 or round up their total to the nearest dollar to support the Company's three partners at any checkout. Online donations are also accepted via Fast Lane.

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation and its impact, visit spartannash.com/foundation .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash