SpartanNash Honors Top 10 Suppliers at Annual Food Solutions Expo

The Impact Awards recognized suppliers that have played a pivotal role in the Company's merchandising transformation, which was discussed at the Company's Investor Day last November. SpartanNash is leveraging data and insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-focused innovation, with supplier collaboration at the helm.

"We are incredibly grateful to our world-class suppliers that have partnered with us in propelling our merchandising transformation forward," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. "These suppliers have demonstrated time and again their commitment to creating an outstanding shopper experience and helping independent grocery retailers grow their business. We are proud to celebrate them and look forward to continuing to grow together."

An award ceremony was held ahead of the SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo at the Amway Hotel in Grand Rapids, Mich. Suppliers were recognized for their outstanding work in digital marketing, category innovation, customer-centric programs, sales growth and overall support of the business. The 2023 Impact Award winners are:

Best in Class:

General Mills

Rising Star:

Hometown Food Company

Pioneering Digital Excellence:

Kraft Heinz Company

Excellence in Execution:

Conagra

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

Danone

Tyson Foods, Inc

Rich Products Corporation

Sandridge Crafted Foods

Unilever

More than 2,000 attendees participated in the 2023 SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. last week. The "Playing to Win"- themed event created a platform for independent grocery customers, suppliers and SpartanNash Associates to share upcoming trends, access incredible deals and network with industry professionals.

