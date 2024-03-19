SpartanNash Promotes Nicole Zube to Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Under Zube's leadership, SpartanNash achieved its 2023 Key Performance Indicators for safety and Associate retention, performing in the top-quartile among peers with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and reducing turnover by more than 9%. Zube also led the creation and launch of SpartanNash's first People Philosophy and Competencies, which are measurable skills the Company uses to help guide candidate interviews, goal setting, professional development and the overall Associate career experience. She has additionally championed enhancements to SpartanNash's Total Rewards offering, including pay increases for all entry-level roles in Retail and Supply Chain, expanded bonus program eligibility, a new service awards program, a higher discount for the Associate Stock Purchase Plan and more.

Since Zube joined SpartanNash, the Company has earned accolades that include the Great Place to Work® certification, a spot on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 list, and a No. 12 ranking on Indeed.com's Top 25 Most Flexible Companies list.

"Nicole's work to support our family of 17,000 Associates has better positioned the Company to deliver on our promise of customer-focused innovation," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "Nicole has driven remarkable, measurable impact that is felt by every individual Associate across the organization, and we are proud to recognize her talent, leadership and passion with this well-deserved promotion."

Prior to SpartanNash, Zube most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial at Kellogg Company. She worked in a variety of human resources roles during her decade-long tenure at Kellogg, including a three-year stint in the United Kingdom, where she was Senior HR Director, European Supply Chain and Senior HR Director, European Talent and Diversity. Prior to Kellogg, Zube worked in various HR positions during her eight-year career at Procter & Gamble. Zube earned her bachelor's degree from Northern Kentucky University and her master's degree from Xavier University.

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

