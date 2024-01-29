SpartanNash Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

News provided by

SpartanNash

29 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Surveyed Associates reinforced SpartanNash's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) is proud to announce its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group for its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). The Company received the award based on quantitative data from an Associate survey as well as other qualitative scoring methods.

"Creating an environment where every Associate belongs and feels empowered to do their best work is a fundamental part of our People First culture," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube. "Valuing differences is a core competency we expect as we actively strive for inclusive behaviors across our company, encouraging a sense of belonging."

Advancing DEIB at all levels of the Company is a key part of SpartanNash's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. Over the past two years, SpartanNash has revitalized its Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) sponsored by executive leadership, expanded the internship program beyond 100 participants annually, and launched new learning and development programs. Additionally, the Company has expanded its Total Rewards offerings to appeal to a broader base of Associates. By attracting and developing diverse Associates representing different backgrounds, skills, experiences and perspectives, the Company can better connect with and serve its store guests and customers.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment," said Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper.

The scoring process for this award involved a thorough examination of publicly available data, interviews with human resource professionals, and an anonymous online survey in which Associates shared insights into the Company's culture and work environment.

For more information about SpartanNash, visit spartannash.com.

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance 
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash

Also from this source

SpartanNash Implements New Food Traceability Program, Strengthening Safety and Transparency Throughout Its Global Supply Chain

SpartanNash Implements New Food Traceability Program, Strengthening Safety and Transparency Throughout Its Global Supply Chain

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the launch of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®, a food...
SpartanNash Announces 2023 Winners for Our Family® Scholarship Program

SpartanNash Announces 2023 Winners for Our Family® Scholarship Program

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the 2023 winners for its inaugural Our Family® 2023 Scholarship...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.