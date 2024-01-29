SpartanNash Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

"Creating an environment where every Associate belongs and feels empowered to do their best work is a fundamental part of our People First culture," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube . "Valuing differences is a core competency we expect as we actively strive for inclusive behaviors across our company, encouraging a sense of belonging."

Advancing DEIB at all levels of the Company is a key part of SpartanNash's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals . Over the past two years, SpartanNash has revitalized its Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) sponsored by executive leadership, expanded the internship program beyond 100 participants annually, and launched new learning and development programs. Additionally, the Company has expanded its Total Rewards offerings to appeal to a broader base of Associates. By attracting and developing diverse Associates representing different backgrounds, skills, experiences and perspectives, the Company can better connect with and serve its store guests and customers.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment," said Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper.

The scoring process for this award involved a thorough examination of publicly available data, interviews with human resource professionals, and an anonymous online survey in which Associates shared insights into the Company's culture and work environment.

For more information about SpartanNash, visit spartannash.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash