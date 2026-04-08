SpartanX Launches Fully Autonomous, AI-Powered Full-Stack Red Teaming Platform

BOSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpartanX, an AI-native offensive security company, today announced the launch of its fully autonomous red teaming platform, engineered from the ground up to deliver continuous, exploit-validated security testing at a scale and depth unmatched in the market. The offensive security industry has long relied on manual penetration testers, an approach too slow, too expensive, and impossible to scale. The first generation of AI pentesting tools fell short as well, offering limited coverage, no cross-asset exploit chaining, and a dependence on single large models prone to hallucination. Attackers operate across the full stack while defenders test one surface at a time. SpartanX was built to end that mismatch.

A Coordinated System of 500+ AI Agents

At the core of the platform is a coordinated system of more than 500 AI-powered offensive agents operating simultaneously across six critical attack surfaces: web applications, APIs and source code, networks, cloud infrastructure, IAM and identity, and AI systems, agents and LLMs. Every finding is exploit-validated with proof. Every attack chain is mapped end to end. The platform discovers business logic flaws scanners cannot see, cross-domain pivots pen testers do not have time to find, and AI system exploits no one else tests for, continuously, without a single human needed to execute.

SpartanX, the first fully autonomous full-stack red teaming platform. 500+ AI agents. Exploit-validated. Zero humans. Post this

"We didn't build a better scanner or a faster pen test. We built an entirely new category of offensive security platform," said Diego Spahn, Co-Founder and CEO. "AI agents coordinate across every attack surface, validate every finding with real exploits, and operate continuously without human bottlenecks."

Beyond Discovery: Vulnerability to Remediation in One Workflow

SpartanX goes beyond red teaming. The platform prioritizes findings by real business impact, generates code-level fixes automatically, and maps to compliance frameworks including SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. One workflow from discovery through remediation and compliance reporting. For organizations already running scanners, SpartanX integrates with 150+ tools, re-prioritizes findings using AI, and validates what is actually exploitable, eliminating up to 95% of noise. Only proven risks reach tech teams.

Platform by the Numbers

500+ offensive AI agents operating as a coordinated red teaming system

100+ specialized agents for triage, remediation, and compliance

6 attack surfaces tested simultaneously and continuously

95% noise reduction when validating existing scanner findings

Self-evolving architecture that improves with every engagement

Early Access Now Open

SpartanX is opening early access starting today. Organizations can request access at www.spartanx.ai.

About SpartanX

SpartanX is an AI-native offensive security company building the next generation of autonomous red teaming. The platform combines 500+ AI agents with full-stack coverage, exploit validation, and automated remediation to deliver continuous security testing without human bottlenecks. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.spartanx.ai.

Media Contact:

SpartanX Communications

[email protected]

www.spartanx.ai

SOURCE SpartanX Technologies, Inc.