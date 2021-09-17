Spartech Acquires Leading Custom Plastics Provider, Crawford Industries

ST. LOUIS, Miss., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Crawford Industries, L.L.C. This partnership will provide Spartech with new opportunities for growth and strengthen its abilities to develop and deliver standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging products to its valued customers.

"It's the beginning of a great and mutually beneficial relationship – Spartech has the desire and resources to help Crawford take its business to the next level, and they have high-quality, thin-gauge capabilities that will enhance Spartech's existing product offerings," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "Together, we will be able to offer our joint customer base a wider array of products that we can leverage into new, more complete and more customized solutions."

"Joining an industry leader with 14 manufacturing sites and a unique Innovation Center, a diverse arsenal of technologies, and enduring customer partnerships will accelerate Crawford's growth initiatives," said Kendall Faulstich, Co-President of Crawford Industries.

Crawford Industries has more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing thin-gauge extruded polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) sheets and converting them into unique, environmentally friendly products that will add depth to Spartech's plastic products line. Founded in 1959 by Ken Crawford, the company's ability to not only extrude, but also convert PE and PP products through printing, die cutting and a variety of finishing capabilities, gives it a distinct differential advantage in its markets and provides one-stop shopping for its customers.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique Innovation Center and 14 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com/

About Crawford Industries

With plants in Crawfordsville, Indiana and Thomasville, Georgia, Crawford Industries is the leading producer of graphic-quality polyethylene and polypropylene sheet and the industry leader in printing and converting for 50 years. Crawford makes custom packaging using plastic materials that are environmentally friendly, durable and cost effective. For more information, visit https://crawford-industries.com .

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

[email protected]

636-751-5733

SOURCE Spartech

Related Links

https://spartech.com/

https://crawford-industries.com

