Spartech Delivers Specialty Waterproof Plastics for Luxury Marine Industry Applications

To meet Duo Form's material specifications needed for a luxury pontoon boat dashboard, Spartech utilized existing materials to deliver a high-end, soft-touch and water-tight plastics formula. This premium specialty plastic mimics vinyl and leather textures and is designed to withstand demanding boating industry requirements. Duo Form successfully thermofitted the plastics material to create premium marine dashboards for their client, Misty Harbor Boats of Bristol, Indiana.

"We needed to deliver a solution with a soft, 'spongy' feel that gives when you push on it, yet quickly bounces back and holds its shape and rigidity over years of use, especially in challenging, wet conditions," said Spartech Account Manager Brandon Laetz. "Duo Form had access to a range of plastic consistencies and gauges to help make their job easier, more efficient and profitable."

Duo Form Vice-President of Operations Mike Gonser says that Spartech was the right plastics solution provider for this project. "We always know what to expect when we work with Spartech," said Mike. "Their proven supply chain is critical in helping us to meet tight deadlines and Brandon and the team's willingness to work with us every step of the way during the development process was a key factor in success."

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 15 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com/

