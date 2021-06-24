Spartech Earns NSF International Certification for Polycast FDA Cast Acrylic Sheet

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, has earned certification to the standard NSF/ANSI 51, Food Equipment Materials, for its Polycast FDA Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet from global public health organization NSF International.

NSF International standards serve as the benchmarks by which all commercial foodservice equipment products are measured. Certification signifies to customers, specifiers and health departments that these products have been reviewed, tested and certified by an independent third-party organization to the industry's leading standards and that they meet all applicable North American regulatory sanitation requirements.

To earn certification to NSF/ANSI 51, Spartech's Polycast FDA Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet was subject to a review, an evaluation and, where applicable, testing process to verify the product's compliance as stated in the NSF International standard. Certification by NSF International also included an audit of Spartech's manufacturing facility to verify compliance and that the product is made using Good Manufacturing Practices. Certified colors include clear, white, green, red and blue.

NSF International food equipment standards include requirements for material safety, to ensure the product will not leach harmful chemicals into food; design and construction, to ensure the product is cleanable and is not likely to harbor bacteria; and product performance. Spartech's Polycast FDA Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet (as well as related marketing materials) can now bear the NSF/ANSI sanitation mark and is listed in the online database of NSF International certified products at this URL: https://info.nsf.org/Certified/Food/Listings.asp?Company=C0550570&Standard=051

"Our sheet is used in the food and beverage industries to manufacture products such as food and beverage dispensers which have product contact. Spartech is pleased that we were able to receive this certification so that our customers have the confidence in knowing their devices will be considered safe when serving food and beverages to customers."

Robert Pinto, Quality/Technical Service, Spartech

''We welcome Spartech on board and are happy that it has chosen to certify its Polycast FDA Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet to the NSF International sanitation standards. We are sure this independent demonstration of the quality of this product and its compliance with public health requirements will support the value of Spartech's brand.''

Orsi Dezsi, Global Business Lead: Equipment and Chemicals–Food Safety Division, NSF International

For more information on the NSF food equipment certification, visit NSF International's website .

About NSF International

NSF International is a global independent organization that facilitates standards and protocols development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF International has brought key industry stakeholders together and jointly developed over 75 consensus standards and protocols covering food equipment. Since the first standard was developed over 70 years ago, NSF has certified thousands of products as safe to use in commercial food settings.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 14 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exacting standards for everything from food and healthcare packaging, including sustainable solutions, to aerospace, medical devices, protective barriers and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including Polycast®, Royalite®, PreservaPak™, Korad™, and UltraTuf™. https://spartech.com/

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

[email protected]

636-751-5733

SOURCE Spartech

Related Links

http://www.spartech.com

