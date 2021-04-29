Spartech Enhances Sustainable Plastics Focus With APR Membership

ST. LOUIS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that it is now a member of The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), an international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry and dedicated to environmentally sustainable product solutions.

"APR is the widely recognized authority for plastics suppliers, convertors, brand owners and reclaimers when defining materials and articles as recyclable," said Spartech Manager of Technology Jiang Li. "Joining with APR enhances Spartech's ability to develop, manufacture and deliver recyclable products to positively contribute to society, as well as future generations, while achieving continuous business growth."

With its APR membership, Spartech gains opportunities to interact and network with over 300 like-minded organizations focused on recycling and sustainability initiatives. "These relationships will help Spartech to gain a broader understanding of sustainability challenges that companies and industries are facing and develop custom recyclable-forward plastics products and solutions to meet these needs."

Spartech will also have unlimited access to APR resources including a listing in the APR Member Directory, member meetings and webinars, industry trends and forecasts, design guidelines and recognition programs. All of these assets are designed to guide global manufacturing and consumption of plastics toward environmentally sustainable solutions.

APR promotes the plastics recycling industry by providing leadership for long-term industry growth and vitality, including developing protocols for packaging design for greater recyclability, improving the quality of postconsumer plastics entering the environment, and fostering a strong interface with end-user markets.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 15 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com/

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

[email protected]

636-751-5733

SOURCE Spartech