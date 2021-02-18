Spartech Honors "Circle of Champions" Employee Award Winners

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products, recently recognized 17 employees in the company's 2020 "Circle of Champions." This program annually honors team member performance and contributions that go "above and beyond" and have a significant positive impact on the organization.

"We have a lot of people doing great things every day and we want to continue to provide recognition opportunities to celebrate that winning spirit," said John Inks, Spartech President & CEO. "We are very proud of our team and they are the reason we provide great resources and services to our valued clients."

Nominees are recommended by their department leads and then confirmed by the Executive Leadership Team. The 2020 Circle of Champions honorees include: Lynsey Anderson, Senior HRIS Analyst; Krista Botkin, Production Associate; Suzanne Fenton, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications; Keith Holmes, Senior Plant Manager; Bob Kaplar, Regional Sales Manager; Harvey Lam, Production Operator; Mike Malin, Senior Product Manager; Alberto Matinez, Production Lead; Dan Miller, Senior Manager, Sales & Operations Planning; Gary Orenstein, Director of Sales; Claude Partain, Production Operator; Trevor Polito, Production Supervisor; Danny Puran, Senior Plant Manager; Liia Talvet, Finance Analyst; Prashanti Yerroju, IT Specialist; and Steve Zubke, Plant Manager.

In addition, the Spartech Executive Team posthumously honored Ken Steele, Technology Manager, who was confirmed as a Circle of Champions honoree in November prior to his recent passing.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 15 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com/

