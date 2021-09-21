Spartech to Attend 2021 PACK EXPO Packaging Trade Show

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce it will be attending the 2021 PACK EXPO Las Vegas (Nevada) and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, September 27-29. The event, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is the only comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in the world this year and will be attended by over 1,500 exhibitors and more than 20,000 packaging and processing professionals.

"This is the one event that will reunite the entire industry this year and we look forward to participating in this internationally recognized gathering," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "We're also excited to showcase our PreservaPak™ food packaging options for use with refrigerated products and PreservaPak™ ULTRA for customized barrier solutions that meet specific shelf-life requirements."

Inks added that PreservaPak™ rollstock options are available for a wide array of food processing conditions from aseptic and modified atmosphere processing to hot, cold, and ambient form-fill-and-seal. All these solutions also include an option for recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET).

"With so many solutions on display and access to the top exhibitors and industry experts, attendees in Las Vegas can accomplish more in three days than a year's worth of research," said PMMI Vice President, Trade Shows, Laura Thompson. "So often we hear from past attendees who discovered technologies that solved challenges they didn't even know existed."

This year's event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Spartech Booth #6913).

