Spartech's Oregon Facility Announces Organizational Changes

ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions is pleased to announce the following organizational changes to the company's McMinnville, Oregon location.

Jeff Freeman is promoted to Plant Manager and will oversee the facility's safety and safety culture, business process improvement, quality, and revenue growth. After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York and serving in the U.S. Army for seven years, Jeff joined the Spartech Goodyear, Arizona facility in 2015 where he was responsible for quality management and scheduling. In 2018, he relocated to the McMinnville facility, gaining extensive sheet extrusion experience.

Jason Bell is promoted to Quality Supervisor. After joining Spartech in 1995 as a third-shift packer, he steadily worked his way up as an Operator Trainee, Assistant Supervisor, third-shift supervisor and first-shift supervisor. Throughout this process, he has been recognized as an influential supervisor and packer and operator trainer. He will now be responsible for ensuring product and shipping quality control.

Alberto Martinez is promoted to Shift Supervisor. Beginning his Spartech career in 2002 as a packer, he has also performed other roles, including Operator Trainee and Operator "A" on all three shifts. He was also a first-shift Leadman before his promotion to Shift Supervisor. Alberto is a 2021 "Circle of Champions" award winner for distinguished Spartech service and is the first McMinnville employee to receive this honor.

Mike Kirby announces his retirement. After a 42-year Spartech career, he will be leaving the company in March. He led or worked at facilities in Warsaw, Indiana; Redlands, California; La Mirada, California and McMinnville. An excellent supervisor and plastics manufacturing expert, Mike was well-liked by all and made a lasting and much appreciated contribution to the organization.

"We are proud of our talented team members and each of these individuals is a great example of the attentive and helpful brand we have created for our valued customers," says McMinnville Manufacturing Manager Jay Bonk. "People are our company's greatest asset and we congratulate these employees in their new roles."

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 15 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com/

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

[email protected]

636-751-5733

SOURCE Spartech