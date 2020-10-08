Sparton Corporation Relocates Its Corporate Headquarters to De Leon Springs, FL.

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla., Oct, 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparton Corporation, a leading provider of sonobuoys for the US Navy and engineered products for the defense industry, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from Schaumburg, Illinois to its primary manufacturing facility in De Leon Springs, FL.

The relocation is a reflection of Sparton's belief in and commitment to Volusia County, and its diverse and highly talented community of professionals and skilled workforce.

"Sparton has had a significant presence in De Leon Springs for more than three decades and we have always been impressed with the talent, expertise and dedication of the workforce in our De Leon Springs facility. Several of our employees have been here for more than 30 years and we are proud to formally recognize De Leon Springs as our headquarters," stated Bill Toti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sparton.

With its 120-year history and decades of defense experience spanning from World War I, Sparton has become the partner of choice for domestic and international defense applications. As a pure-play defense supplier, Sparton focuses exclusively on providing best-in-class, innovative solutions and executing on strategic opportunities to build upon its market leadership.

