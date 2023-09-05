Sparx Biopharmaceutical Welcomes Dr. Roland Meier as Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearheading the field of powered antibody therapies, SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. proudly announces the addition of Dr. Roland Meier as their esteemed Chief Medical Officer. This pivotal appointment exemplifies the company's steadfast dedication to advancing human immunity-targeted therapies through groundbreaking biopharmaceutical innovation.

Dr. Guidong Zhu, CEO and founder of SparX, commented, "Dr. Meier's esteemed reputation in immuno-oncology drug development is unparalleled. As SparX continues to advance our comprehensive discovery technology platforms, spanning from target-mining to biologics drug discovery and production, Roland's profound expertise and leadership in tumor biology become indispensable. He is renowned not just for his contributions to all stages of immuno-oncology drug development, but also for his innovative spirit and discerning perspective on strategic immuno-oncological initiatives. With Roland on board, we are poised to transition SparX from a discovery-centric to a clinical-driven biotech entity."

On becoming a part of the SparX family, Dr. Meier shared, "SparX exemplifies innovation in biotechnology. Their groundbreaking work on SPX-303, an upcoming first-in-class anti-LILRB2/PD-L1 bispecific antibody, caught my attention a few months back. As my involvement deepens, SparX's robust pipeline, fueled by platforms such as SAILING™, ADC uniQon™ conjugation, and DiTurbo™ cell line development, begin to reshape my views on bispecific antibody development. Given Sparx's knack for pinpointing pharmacological synergies, I envision a transformative journey as SparX evolves from a discovery-centric biotech to a patient-focused clinical biopharma."

Dr. Meier holds an M.D. from the University of Zurich and an M.D., Ph.D. from the University of Lausanne, with a postdoctoral fellowship at UC Berkeley. His career spans over two decades, with extensive expertise in oncology drug development, commercial launch, and life-cycle management. Dr. Meier's wealth of knowledge includes a multitude of regulatory filings such as INDs, BLAs, and sBLAs. His academic accomplishments encompass numerous peer-reviewed publications, reviews, a book chapter, and a patent. In his recent industry experience he held significant leadership positions, notably as Executive Medical Director at Kyowa Kirin and Vice President of Immuno-Oncology at Eli Lilly.

About SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp

A research-driven, development-stage biopharmaceutical trailblazer, SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. has a mission of "amplifying human immunity with groundbreaking antibody therapies." Through the utilization of big data analytics, including machine learning, SparX decrypts potential interactions within the vast complexity of biological information. With meticulous pharmacological analyses, backed by in vitro and in vivo evaluations using advanced mouse models, SparX is on a relentless quest to develop unparalleled or superior therapeutics. SparX's robust target discovery platform, combined with the multifaceted SAILING™ antibody optimization system and groundbreaking bi-ADC technology, is poised to redefine the success metrics of empowered antibody drug development. Equipped with in-house cGMP facilities, SparX is on track to become a self-sustaining, fully integrated biopharmaceutical entity.

