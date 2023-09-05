Sparx Biopharmaceutical Welcomes Dr. Roland Meier as Chief Medical Officer

News provided by

SparX Group

05 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearheading the field of powered antibody therapies, SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. proudly announces the addition of Dr. Roland Meier as their esteemed Chief Medical Officer. This pivotal appointment exemplifies the company's steadfast dedication to advancing human immunity-targeted therapies through groundbreaking biopharmaceutical innovation.

Dr. Guidong Zhu, CEO and founder of SparX, commented, "Dr. Meier's esteemed reputation in immuno-oncology drug development is unparalleled. As SparX continues to advance our comprehensive discovery technology platforms, spanning from target-mining to biologics drug discovery and production, Roland's profound expertise and leadership in tumor biology become indispensable. He is renowned not just for his contributions to all stages of immuno-oncology drug development, but also for his innovative spirit and discerning perspective on strategic immuno-oncological initiatives. With Roland on board, we are poised to transition SparX from a discovery-centric to a clinical-driven biotech entity."

On becoming a part of the SparX family, Dr. Meier shared, "SparX exemplifies innovation in biotechnology. Their groundbreaking work on SPX-303, an upcoming first-in-class anti-LILRB2/PD-L1 bispecific antibody, caught my attention a few months back. As my involvement deepens, SparX's robust pipeline, fueled by platforms such as SAILING™, ADC uniQon™ conjugation, and DiTurbo™ cell line development, begin to reshape my views on bispecific antibody development. Given Sparx's knack for pinpointing pharmacological synergies, I envision a transformative journey as SparX evolves from a discovery-centric biotech to a patient-focused clinical biopharma."

Dr. Meier holds an M.D. from the University of Zurich and an M.D., Ph.D. from the University of Lausanne, with a postdoctoral fellowship at UC Berkeley. His career spans over two decades, with extensive expertise in oncology drug development, commercial launch, and life-cycle management. Dr. Meier's wealth of knowledge includes a multitude of regulatory filings such as INDs, BLAs, and sBLAs. His academic accomplishments encompass numerous peer-reviewed publications, reviews, a book chapter, and a patent. In his recent industry experience he held significant leadership positions, notably as Executive Medical Director at Kyowa Kirin and Vice President of Immuno-Oncology at Eli Lilly.

About SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp

A research-driven, development-stage biopharmaceutical trailblazer, SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. has a mission of "amplifying human immunity with groundbreaking antibody therapies." Through the utilization of big data analytics, including machine learning, SparX decrypts potential interactions within the vast complexity of biological information. With meticulous pharmacological analyses, backed by in vitro and in vivo evaluations using advanced mouse models, SparX is on a relentless quest to develop unparalleled or superior therapeutics. SparX's robust target discovery platform, combined with the multifaceted SAILING™ antibody optimization system and groundbreaking bi-ADC technology, is poised to redefine the success metrics of empowered antibody drug development. Equipped with in-house cGMP facilities, SparX is on track to become a self-sustaining, fully integrated biopharmaceutical entity.

SOURCE SparX Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.