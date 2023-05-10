Sparx Engineering Expands with New Dallas-Area Office

Multi-functional tech company brings Space City Experience to North Texas

DALLAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Engineering, which was established in Houston in 2009 by co-founders David Headley, Rick Pettys, and Paul Hoopingarner, has announced the opening of a new office in Dallas. The office will be located in the historic Braniff Building and will provide clients with short- or long-term access to a cross-functional team of engineers with decades of experience.

"We're excited to be expanding our presence into the Dallas area" said Paul Hoopingarner, co-founder of Sparx Engineering. "The combination of a robust business environment and the talented engineers and professionals in the Metroplex, made the decision to invest in our next flagship office an easy one."

Sparx Engineering has more Professional Engineering disciplines than most every other firm in Texas, with expertise in a variety of areas, including software development, electronics design, chemical products and services, biomedical technology, automation, mechanical design, industrial design, and product management. The company manages projects from all sizes and stages of development by leveraging their experienced team of engineers and scientists.

"Dallas is a big market for us because it is full of innovators who need a company like ours to solve hard problems and move quickly," said David Headley, co-founder of Sparx Engineering. "We have the ability to engage in full-cycle development, from initial ideas to prototype and production, and our clients love the open collaboration with the Sparx team."

"The scale of Sparx's engineering team, expertise, and resources is typically only found in companies with over a thousand employees." Said Rick Pettys, co-founder of Sparx Engineering. "Because the art of engineering is our product, we're able to focus on providing exactly the right skills and talent to bring our North Texas clients' projects to the finish line quickly. That way, they can stay focused on their specific industry while trusting us to provide the right engineering skills when they need them."

The new office in Dallas is part of Sparx Engineering's continued growth and commitment to providing clients with access to the skills and resources of a large engineering team without the burdens and project delays that come with trying to build that team in-house.

About Sparx Engineering

Sparx Engineering is a Texas-based technology company that is "engineering a new way of engineering." The company provides short- or long-term customized access to a cross-functional team of engineers with expertise in a variety of areas, including software development, electronics design, chemical products and services, biomedical technology, automation, mechanical design, industrial design, and product management. The company manages projects of all sizes from start to finish and provides unique opportunities for their employees to work across multiple industries to grow their technical skills. To learn more about Sparx Engineering, please visit https://www.sparxeng.com/

