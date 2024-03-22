Sparx Hockey Acquires 20th International Patent Reinforcing Its Technology Leadership Position In Skate Sharpening

Pioneer of Automated, At-Home Skate Sharpening Solidifies Its Position As The No. 1 Brand in Skate Sharpening With Innovative Alignment Patent That Allows The Sparx Sharpener To Achieve Unmatched Accuracy

ACTON, Mass., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, inventors of the innovative Sparx Skate Sharpener, today announced it has secured its 20th global patent, securing the company's position as the No. 1 brand in skate sharpening and the undisputed leader in automated sharpening technology.

The latest patent focuses on Sparx Hockey's revolutionary alignment system that allows the Sparx Sharpener to achieve unparalleled accuracy on any skate blade from any manufacturer, including player, goalie, and figure skates. The company's patented, innovative alignment system is combined with the latest in laser alignment technology in Sparx Hockey's flagship product, the Sparx Sharpener 3.

The Sparx Sharpener 3 is the latest version of the Sparx Sharpener, an automated, easy-to-use skate sharpener that is currently utilized by nearly 100,000 households, teams, rinks and retailers around the world. More than 8 million sharpenings per year are conducted using Sparx Sharpening technology, making Sparx Hockey the No. 1 skate sharpener in the industry.

"Our latest patent is a testament to our never-ending focus and commitment to producing the most advanced skate sharpening products in the world," said Russell Layton, CEO and Founder, Sparx Hockey. "Our innovative alignment system and the Sparx Sharpener 3 are the culmination of years of research, design and development by our team of engineers that are solely focused on creating the most advanced skate sharpening products in the world."

The Sparx Sharpener 3 includes the revolutionary Sparx BEAM™, which stands for the Blade Edge Accuracy Measurement device. This sophisticated laser measurement device serves as a highly-accurate laser alignment tool for the machine as well as a state-of-the-art laser edge checker to ensure skate blade edges are perfectly even after every sharpening. The Sparx BEAM measures edge blade evenness to 1/10,000th of an inch which equates to 1/40th the thickness of a piece of paper.

In addition to the Sparx BEAM, the Sparx Sharpener 3 also features a revolutionary mobile app interface. The app unlocks enhanced sharpener controls, in-depth Sparx BEAM readings and allows users to create personalized profiles to track sharpening preferences, sharpening history and also notifies the user when it's time to sharpen. The Sparx Sharpener 3 includes QR code labels that can be affixed to skates and scanned with the Sparx Hockey app to easily see users' sharpening preferences and history.

"The Sparx Sharpener 3 and the Sparx BEAM provide a level of accuracy and precision that simply can't be found in any other skate sharpener in the world. Our dedicated approach to constantly advancing the skate sharpening industry reminds me of when Apple came to market and reimagined the cellular phone industry," Russell said. "While other skate sharpening brands are comfortable being the Blackberry, our goal is to be the iPhone of the skate sharpening industry and constantly push the limits of enhanced user-experience, product innovation and sharpening precision."

The Sparx Sharpener 3 is now available to purchase for $899.99 (USD). For more information about Sparx Hockey or to purchase the new Sparx Sharpener 3 or Sparx Sharpener 3 Pro, visit www.sparxhockey.com

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Mass. Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. The company is focused on building a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet. The company estimates that more than 8 million sharpenings are done annually on Sparx Hockey technology with players from the youth level to the pros experiencing the precision and of the Sparx Sharpener. For more information, please visit www.sparxhockey.com

