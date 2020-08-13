Sparx Hockey Named To Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies For Second Straight Year

ACTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, inventor of the revolutionary Sparx Skate Sharpener, has been named to this year's Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest growing private companies. The company's incredible growth of 387% marked the second straight year that the company has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the second straight year as it is truly a reflection of our innovative brand and unprecedented consumer demand for our products," said Russell Layton, CEO and Founder, Sparx Hockey. "We are extremely proud of our company's incredible growth trajectory and we are excited and committed to continue building the fastest growing brand in sports."

In addition to earning a spot on the Inc. 5000, the company recently unveiled its latest revolutionary products, the new Sparx Sharpener and Sparx Sharpener Pro. The two new products build on Sparx Hockey's tremendous success with its revolutionary first-generation of automated skate sharpeners. The new Sparx Sharpener is available to purchase for $699.99, a $200 price reduction from the previous entry-level model, and features the same precision sharpening components as the first generation Sparx Sharpener, but with more than a 40% reduction in overall size and weight. The Sparx Sharpener Pro is an upgraded model that features a modular 2-in-1 sharpener-base system and is available to purchase for $899.99.

The Sparx Sharpeners are affordable, high quality automated skate sharpeners that are now used by thousands of customers around the world, including individuals, families, professional and amateur teams, rink operators and retailers. Major retail customers include DICK's Sporting Goods, Canadian Tire, Scheels, and Pro Hockey Life to name a few. In addition, more than 25 National Hockey League teams are using Sparx technology.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Sparx Hockey or to purchase the Sparx Skate Sharpener, visit www.sparxhockey.com.

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on building a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet.

The company's flagship product, the Sparx Sharpener, is an affordable, automated product that allows anyone, anywhere, with no prior skate sharpening experience, to easily sharpen hockey skates with pro-level accuracy. Thousands of customers in the U.S. and Canada are currently sharpening their skates with Sparx, including individuals, families, teams, rink operators and pro shops. Elite teams and players around the world are also experiencing the consistency and accuracy of Sparx, including more than 25 NHL teams.

