SPARX HOCKEY WINS GOOD DESIGN® AWARD FOR SPARX BEAM™

ACTON, Mass. , Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, the leader in automated skate sharpening equipment, today announced it has been awarded a 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award for the Sparx BEAM™, the company's innovative laser measurement and alignment device.

Since 1950, GOOD DESIGN has been one of the most recognized global programs for design excellence, honoring advanced and innovative products from FORTUNE 500 companies, manufacturers, start-ups, and the world's most renowned designers and architects. The awards are bestowed annually by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The Sparx BEAM was recognized for its breakthrough integration of laser measurement technology, precision engineering, and intuitive user-centered design, redefining how skate blades are measured, aligned, and optimized. The device replaces traditional manual gauges and visual inspections with a patented laser system capable of measuring blade edge levelness to 1/10,000th of an inch and delivering real-time feedback through both the device and the Sparx Hockey App.

When paired with the revolutionary Sparx Sharpener 3, the Sparx BEAM creates a closed-loop sharpening ecosystem that ensures consistent sharpening and delivers repeatable, professional-grade results for players at every level.

"Winning a GOOD DESIGN Award is a tremendous honor and a testament to the work our engineering and design teams put into the Sparx BEAM and all our products," said Russ Layton, CEO and Founder of Sparx Hockey. "From day one, BEAM was designed to bring elite-level precision and performance to all skaters in an accessible, easy-to-use way. This recognition reinforces our belief that great design and great product performance go hand-in-hand."

This marks the second GOOD DESIGN Award for Sparx Hockey, following the company's first award in 2016 for the introduction of the Sparx Sharpener. For more information on the Sparx BEAM and Sparx Sharpener, visit www.sparxhockey.com.

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on maintaining a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet.

