Sparxoo Named Top 10 Brand Management Agency of 2021

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparxoo has been named a Top 10 Brand Management Agency of 2021 by MarTech. The marketing technology magazine's April 2021 edition features top agencies who embody creativity, strategy, and top-tier campaign implementation, and Sparxoo was chosen to join these ranks among the top agencies nationally.

In a MarTech interview with Sparxoo President Rob Kane, Rob says, "As a strategic agency partner with proven marketing frameworks and processes, we see ourselves as a team that integrates strategic thinking and creative ideas with our clients."

Sparxoo's award-winning team has expertise across three areas: branding and creative, website development, and lead generation. Its extensive clientele includes Fortune 500 firms as well as small and mid-sized companies, including Tech Data, Amalie Motor Oil, and The Tampa Bay Chamber, to name a few.

In addition to the recognition that these client successes have brought to Sparxoo, Rob notes that the agency's employees are also a key ingredient to its success. "Our teammates each have a badass skill that they bring to our client solutions that makes our sum greater than our parts and provides a truly diverse perspective," he says.

So what does the future hold for Sparxoo? The agency plans to continue building the Sparxoo Collective as marketing and creative leaders that bring brands to life through its continued investment in high-quality video production, and new offerings, like fractional CMO leadership via Sparxoo X.

About Sparxoo

Sparxoo is an award-winning digital agency that delivers strategically creative impact to empower market leadership for clients. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the agency has a decade of experience in brand storytelling, website development, digital campaigns and more. Today, Sparxoo's services include video production and animation, digital marketing strategy and execution, and fractional CMO leadership. With a results-driven mindset, Sparxoo's team of creative storytellers and expert digital marketers help clients accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.Sparxoo.com.

