SpaSpace Launches Wellness Membership with Mindfulness Solution eM Life™ in Celebration of Global Wellness Day

All professional and facility partners who are on our Directory before June 11 will receive a 6-month free membership to SpaSpace's professional network and resources. Pricing thereafter will be $9.99. In addition to platform access, massage therapists, estheticians, hair stylists and nail techs can create their own schedule, receive same-day payouts on services, network with a community of peers and facilities, and receive ongoing professional development.

"We are especially proud to offer this wellness membership," add Alberico. "We want to offer ways for our partners to be able to fill their cups and be able to provide the best service to guests."

About SpaSpace – SpaSpace is a membership-based booking and scheduling software system that serves spa professionals, clients, and facilities. SpaSpace's software system has a patent-pending algorithm that matches a client's specific needs and preferences to an expert professional. SpaSpace's flexible offering for facility partners includes highly vetted background checks, quarterly automated license verification, and custom workforce solutions.

eM Life™ is an expert-led, virtual mindfulness solution from Wondr Health. The solution includes daily online mindfulness sessions, fresh content and tools to build skills, a library of on-demand content on a variety of topics, and immersive, multi-week programs for mental health and chronic conditions.

