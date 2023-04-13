Spasticity Treatment Market size to grow by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing incidence of chronic diseases and health conditions - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spasticity treatment market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.17%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing incidence of chronic diseases and health conditions, availability of advanced technologies for drug delivery, and growing popularity of physical therapy. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View Sample Report .

Spasticity Treatment Market - Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spasticity Treatment Market 2022-2026

The market landscape of the global spasticity treatment market is dominated by innovative companies. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers BOTOX which takes a different approach than oral medications. BOTOX is injected by a doctor into specific muscles within the body that have been affected by Spasticity which helps reduce muscle stiffness.

The company offers BOTOX which takes a different approach than oral medications. BOTOX is injected by a doctor into specific muscles within the body that have been affected by Spasticity which helps reduce muscle stiffness. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers Dantrium capsules as medicine for the treatment of spasticity which acts as skeletal muscle relaxant.

The company offers Dantrium capsules as medicine for the treatment of spasticity which acts as skeletal muscle relaxant. Endo International Plc - The company offers VALIUM, KLONOPIN and others as medicines for spasticity treatment.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation. Download The Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

The market analysis report provides insight into the financial statements of all the major players along with their key developments and product benchmarking. The companies that are provided can be customized according to the client's requirements. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The report extensively covers spasticity treatment market segmentation by type (drug therapy and physical therapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the drug therapy segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Antispasmodic specialists, for example, baclofen or acetylcholine discharge inhibitors, onabotulinumtoxinA stay the primary line of medication treatment for spasticity.

For instance, more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer from strokes each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

suffer from strokes each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About a portion of individuals who make due in the wake of having a stroke experience the ill effects of muscle spasticity. In a similar way, spasticity is more likely if other conditions are common.

Drug therapy is the market segment with the largest share in the global spasticity treatment market because it is the most readily available option for the majority of patients.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The growing incidence of chronic diseases and health conditions is one of the drivers supporting the spasticity treatment market growth.

Spasticity is becoming more common as a result of an increasing number of chronic neuromusculoskeletal disorders worldwide.

For instance, the Multiple Sclerosis Trust estimates that approximately 2.5 million people worldwide have the disease.

Both traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury are brought on by external factors that harm the brain and spinal cord, respectively. In addition, an increase in the number of falls, road accidents, assaults, and other causes is to blame for the worldwide high prevalence of these conditions.

More than half to six out of ten of these cases were found to have spasms.

Major Trends:

The advent of neurostimulation devices is a major factor supporting the spasticity treatment market growth.

Due to the market's unmet need, spasticity management can sometimes present an unsolvable obstacle.

Spasticity management with drugs and physical therapy only works for a short time.

Negative side effects that are frequently unpleasant for the patient accompany the treatments. Subsequently, to defeat what is happening, numerous sellers in the market are creating gadgets, explicitly neurostimulation gadgets, to treat spasticity in blend with the drugs accessible.

Key Challenges:

The long time taken to gain benefits in physical therapy is one of the challenges hindering the spasticity treatment market growth.

For instance, physical therapy sessions typically run between USD 100 and USD 150 in the United States .

and in . Electronic stimulation, functional training, manual therapy, and therapeutic exercise are all components of the treatment. The prices for each one range from USD 75 to USD 135 for 15 minutes.

to for 15 minutes. Because physical therapy is considered a service, insurance does not cover any of the costs. Per weighted procedure, the average Medicare allowance for services is between USD 26 and USD 30 .

and . As a result, patients must cover 70 to 75 percent of the cost themselves.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market., buy the report

What are the key data covered in this spasticity treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the spasticity treatment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the spasticity treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the spasticity treatment market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of spasticity treatment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market size is anticipated to increase to USD 627.17 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%. The report extensively covers amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market segmentation by type (intravenous and oral) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is notably driving the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market growth.

size is anticipated to increase to USD 627.17 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%. The report extensively covers amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market segmentation by type (intravenous and oral) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is notably driving the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market growth. The bromhidrosis disease treatment market size is expected to increase to USD 362.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. The report extensively covers bromhidrosis disease treatment market segmentation by type (apocrine body odor and eccrine body odor) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the global bromhidrosis disease treatment market growth is the rise in the number of patients affected by diabetes and kidney diseases.

Spasticity Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Physical therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physical therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 97: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 102: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Ipsen Pharma

Exhibit 106: Ipsen Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 107: Ipsen Pharma - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Ipsen Pharma - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Ipsen Pharma - Segment focus

10.9 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 120: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio