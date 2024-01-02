SPATCO ENERGY SOLUTIONS, A KIAN CAPITAL BACKED COMPANY, GAINS MOMENTUM AS A PREMIER EV INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER WITH THE ACQUISITION OF STANTON ELECTRIC

News provided by

SPATCO Energy Solutions

02 Jan, 2024, 12:38 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPATCO Energy Solutions ("SPATCO"), a forward-thinking provider of infrastructure services and innovative turnkey solutions for petroleum fueling, environmental and EV market segments, completed the acquisition of Stanton Electric, a commercial and industrial electrical contracting provider located in Oakwood, Georgia.

Continue Reading

Founded in 2012 by Jerry and Tony Stanton, Stanton Electric specializes in EV car charging station installations in addition to generators and switchgear, Direct Digital Controls (DDC), and network cabling. They are a preferred contractor of the Georgia Power Make Ready Electric Transportation Program, a program that assists in EV infrastructure funding, providing charging options, and makes EV adoption easier for drivers and businesses across the state. Stanton Electric is also heavily involved with the Community EV Charger Program, a focused effort to expand the growth and availability of electric vehicle fast charging stations and infrastructure across Georgia.

"Stanton Electric has been an integral part of establishing sustainable EV infrastructure in the state of Georgia and it is an absolute pleasure to welcome Jerry and his team to the SPATCO family. This addition further confirms SPATCO's investment in providing electrical vehicle infrastructure throughout our geographical footprint," commented John Force, President & CEO of SPATCO.

This marks the second electrical-focused acquisition within mere weeks for SPATCO further solidifying their EV segment presence in the Southeast. This addition of Stanton Electric pushes SPATCO over the 1,000-employee threshold with services in 16 states and over 30 office locations. For over 88 years, SPATCO has led the industry as a distributor of petroleum fueling equipment, installation, maintenance, environmental services, and electrical vehicle segments.

Jerry Stanton commented, "We are pleased to join an organization that aligns with our core values in service and quality. As a member of the SPATCO family, our collective resources will be advantageous in our efforts to continue building sustainable EV infrastructure and providing more opportunities for EV adoption for retail, commercial, and fleet customers." Jerry Stanton, founder of Stanton Electric, will continue to direct electrical contracting operations in the state of Georgia as well as join the executive leadership team at SPATCO. 

This investment reflects SPATCO's strategic development and progression as the leader of the turn-key approach to consultation, planning, construction, installation, and 24/7 support in fueling solutions. Kian Capital is SPATCO's lead investor along with co-investors RF Investment Partners, Apogem Capital and New Canaan Funding. Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. acted as Kian's legal advisor, and financing for the transaction was provided by Byline Bank.

SPATCO Energy Solutions is a single-source supplier, installer and maintenance provider of innovative liquid handling equipment for petroleum, industrial, DEF, and Electric Vehicle charging. For over 88 years, SPATCO has been a trusted leader in customer service with their longstanding customer base of national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial fleet and military fueling facilities, trucking companies, regional oil jobbers and commercial bulk petroleum plants. SPATCO is headquartered in Charlotte, NC with 30 additional office locations across the Southeast, with service and support extending across the United States. To learn more, visit www.spatco.com.

Kian Capital is a private investment firm with over $800 million of capital under management and over 100 years of collective experience providing capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to owner operated businesses. Kian cultivates integrity, transparency, and strong work ethic to foster meaningful business relationships to understand the long-term strategic requirements to ignite growth and build enduring value. Kian has offices in Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC. To learn more, visit. www.kiancapital.com

Contact Information 
Business Inquiries
Tonia Ballard
VP of Supply Chain Management
[email protected]
T 704.596.4373

Media Inquiries
Lauren Guyton
Marketing Project Manager
[email protected]
T 704.599.7696

SOURCE SPATCO Energy Solutions

Also from this source

SPATCO ENERGY SOLUTIONS, A KIAN CAPITAL BACKED COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF K&K ELECTRIC EXPANDING PETROLEUM AND EV RESOURCES

SPATCO ENERGY SOLUTIONS, A KIAN CAPITAL BACKED COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF K&K ELECTRIC EXPANDING PETROLEUM AND EV RESOURCES

SPATCO Energy Solutions ("SPATCO"), a forward-thinking provider of infrastructure services and innovative turnkey solutions for petroleum fueling,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.