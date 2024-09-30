SPATCO ENERGY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF UST SERVICES CORPORATION, EXPANDING INSTALLATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES IN MID-ATLANTIC REGION

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPATCO Energy Solutions ("SPATCO"), a leader in infrastructure services and innovative turnkey solutions for the petroleum, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), environmental, and electric vehicle (EV) markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of UST Services Corporation. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances SPATCO's footprint in the Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware markets.

UST Services Corporation, renowned for its comprehensive petroleum contracting services, excels in tank installation and removal, service and maintenance, environmental compliance, and precision testing. This acquisition will seamlessly integrate these critical services into SPATCO's offerings, strengthening its presence in these high-growth regions.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of UST Services Corporation, a strategic move that marks a significant milestone in our efforts to offer turnkey products and services in all the markets we serve" said John Force, President and CEO of SPATCO. "This acquisition enables SPATCO to extend our service offerings into these key markets. We are confident that this will enhance our overall capabilities and allow the combined organization to better serve its customers."

Mark Devey, President of UST Services Corporation, remarked, "Aligning with SPATCO presents a transformative opportunity for UST Services. This partnership will unlock significant value and drive innovation across the markets we serve. With SPATCO's established industry leadership, we are confident that this acquisition will fuel sustainable growth and elevate our collective capabilities."

Jeff Kingsbury, Vice President of UST, expressed his profound pride in the company's evolution since its inception. Reflecting on the founding principles laid out by his father in 2000, Kingsbury articulated how those foundational values have remained at the core of UST's mission. "My dad founded this company with a vision of innovation and excellence, and I am honored to carry that legacy forward with SPATCO," he stated.

This acquisition marks SPATCO's second addition in the past month, reinforcing its position with a team of nearly 1,075 employees across 17 states and over 35 office locations. With an impressive 89-year legacy, SPATCO continues to lead in petroleum fueling equipment distribution, installation, maintenance, environmental services, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

About SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO Energy Solutions is a premier supplier, installer, and maintenance provider of advanced liquid handling equipment for petroleum, industrial, DEF, environmental, and electric vehicle charging sectors. For over 89 years, SPATCO has set the standard for excellence in customer service, serving a diverse clientele that includes national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial fleets, military fueling facilities, trucking companies, regional oil jobbers, and bulk petroleum plants. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPATCO operates 34 additional office locations across the Southeast and provides comprehensive service and support nationwide. For more information, visit www.spatco.com.

Contact Information

Business Inquiries

Tonia Ballard

VP of Supply Chain Management

[email protected]

T 704.596.4373

Media Inquiries

Lauren Guyton

Marketing Project Manager

[email protected]

T 704.596.4373

SOURCE SPATCO Energy Solutions