SPATCO ENERGY SOLUTIONS, BACKED BY KIAN CAPITAL, BOLSTERS MIDWEST EXPANSION WITH ACQUISITION OF HOBBY ELECTRIC IN ARKANSAS--ITS THIRD MAJOR DEAL THIS QUARTER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPATCO Energy Solutions ("SPATCO"), a leader in infrastructure services and innovative turnkey solutions for the petroleum, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), environmental, and electric vehicle (EV) markets, is proud to announce the acquisition of Hobby Electric based out of Benton, Arkansas. This addition profoundly enriches SPATCO's footprint in the Midwest.

Hobby Electric delivers exceptional electrical solutions and since 2005 has been a trusted electrical contractor and leading provider of electrical maintenance, repair and installation services with significant experience in EV infrastructure, petroleum fueling and commercial / industrial electrical projects.

In addition to fueling and electric vehicle segments, Hobby Electric works diligently in the industrial field designing, programming, and commissioning state-of-the-art process control systems as well as providing repairs, wire, installing/maintaining devices, troubleshooting electrical equipment and carrying out safety checks.

"We are delighted to add Hobby Electric and their exceptional reputation for high-quality service they provide to the fueling and electric vehicle infrastructure sectors," said John Force, President and CEO of SPATCO. "With Hobby Electric's talented team already serving much of our footprint, this strategic addition will significantly bolster our capacity to support and drive growth within our territory."

Rick Hobby, Owner of Hobby Electric stated, "We are thrilled to join an organization that shares the same passion for providing service excellence and value to their customers. This will only empower us to leverage SPATCO's extensive resources and cutting-edge technologies, further elevating the exceptional electrical services we provide across the Midwest. Together, we will set new standards for excellence in our industry."

With its third acquisition this quarter, SPATCO further solidifies its leadership in the petroleum fueling equipment sector. This latest expansion enhances their capabilities and strengthens its presence with a dedicated team of over 1,100 employees across more than 15 states and 35 office locations. With an impressive 89-year legacy, SPATCO remains at the forefront of the industry, excelling in petroleum fueling equipment distribution, installation, maintenance, environmental services, and electric vehicle infrastructure. This continued growth underscores SPATCO's commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation.

About SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO Energy Solutions is a premier supplier, installer, and maintenance provider of advanced liquid handling equipment for petroleum, industrial, DEF, environmental, and electric vehicle charging sectors. For over 89 years, SPATCO has set the standard for excellence in customer service, serving a diverse clientele that includes national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial fleets, military fueling facilities, trucking companies, regional oil jobbers, and bulk petroleum plants. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPATCO operates 36 offices across the Southeast and provides comprehensive service and support nationwide. For more information, visit www.spatco.com.

