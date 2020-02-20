Spatial and Nreal Collaborate with LG Uplus, KDDI, and Deutsche Telekom to Deliver a Killer 5G AR Collaboration App

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The best augmented reality (AR) software, hardware, and 5G networks are coming together. Spatial, the world's leading holographic collaboration platform, Nreal, the leading mobile AR headset manufacturer, and Qualcomm Technologies, the world's leading wireless technology innovator, are together joining forces with LG Uplus, KDDI, and Deutsche Telekom respectively to accelerate mass market adoption of AR collaboration. These features will provide enhanced collaboration, featuring more participants with richer presence, highly complex 3d content, and more diverse content formats. Spatial will also make their platform available on consumer 5G devices later this year.

Spatial's device agnostic collaboration software, coupled with Nreal's incredibly lightweight, large field of view headset delivers the first ever killer platform and app combination for 5G. Enabled by smartphones powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 or 865 Mobile Platforms and participating carriers' 5G networks, this joint effort delivers an accessible, mobile remote presence solution that isn't limited by physical space.

"Consumers will be able to work or interact with anyone, anywhere as if sitting next to each other," said Co-Founder and CEO Anand Agarawala. "Spatial is already in use and being actively explored by a significant portion of the Fortune 1000. A large part of that interest is driven by improved access to hardware and, as 5G networks and mass market headsets like Nreal Light become commonplace, we're throwing jet fuel into that fire. This combination of hardware, chipset, and carrier giants is a perfect storm for AR just like what drove the mobile revolution in the early 2000s with smartphones, high speed mobile data, and app stores."

With a passion for driving innovation forward, each company will work together to share technical requirements and best practices, furthering product development and innovation across all fronts.

"This combination of hardware and software offers a perfect example of what can be achieved through the power of 5G," said Yasuhisa Yamada from KDDI Corporation. "At KDDI, we anticipate the 5G technology make the world more enjoyable place by integrating telecommunications and life design. With Nreal and Spatial, connection and collaboration will extend into AR using their personal mobile devices. I believe that will create new experiential value which brings excitement to our customers."

"Qualcomm Technologies is committed to connecting and enabling the ecosystem to make XR the next mobile computing platform and our work with Spatial is an exemplary proof point," said Brian Vogelsang, senior director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With mass deployment of 5G through global operators and XR viewers coming to the enterprise and consumers with partners like Nreal tethering 5G smartphones using Qualcomm® Snapdragon™, we are excited to transform remote presence through holographic telepresence and virtual collaboration with Spatial platform in 2020."

"Favoured for its affordability, lightweight form factor, and robust developer support, Nreal Light is the go-to mixed reality device for developers with mass market ambitions," said Chi Xu, CEO of Nreal. "We're excited to be collaborating with Spatial, to support their vision to make cross-collaboration in the workplace, using AR, a reality on the Nreal Light platform."

"The 5G networks will bring out the change in the way people communicate. The 3G networks enabled voice call to video call. The 4G networks make that video call popular to public. The 5G networks will promise the communication in virtual reality with virtual 3D avatar which makes a video call even more realistic," said Daewon Song, the head of LG Uplus Future Device Unit. "That is why LG Uplus is working with Spatial for telepresence solution, to prove the validity and potential of Spatial's telepresence on Nreal AR glasses. What this collaboration fosters, through the strength of the LG Uplus 5G network, is a feeling of closeness working together, no matter where you are. Combined with the boundless possibilities of XR as a medium, we are looking for a way to change the customer's everyday life."

Nreal Light developer kit is available for pre-order at https://shop.nreal.ai/

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Spatial

Spatial enables an entirely new way of working together and eliminates the need for video conferencing and work travel. Spatial is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Kansas City. With Spatial, users can connect from all over the world and share ideas seamlessly using lifelike avatars and knowledge work tools, unlocking a new level of productivity not confined by space.

About Nreal

Founded in January 2017, Nreal aims to create the next generation of user interaction. Its flagship product Nreal Light is Nreal's first lightweight and comfortable mixed reality glasses, which sports an industry-leading vivid display combined with SLAM-based environmental-understanding AI algorithms for an immersive, mixed reality experience. Nreal has raised $31 million in three previous rounds of funding.

To learn more about Nreal, visit https://nreal.ai

About LG U Plus

LG U+ was established on July 11, 1996 and has been transforming the lives of customers since. We strive to develop telecommunications services, hi-speed internet, VoIP and IPTV services as well as other data services. In fact, we are first in the world to establish a nationwide LTE network with super high-speed services of the highest quality. Continuing into the era of 5G and IoT, LG U+ continues to create higher standards of service and make our customers happy.

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 40 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/ .

SOURCE Spatial