Spatial Business Systems Appoints Colby Manwaring as Strategic Advisor

News provided by

Spatial Business Systems LLC

09 Oct, 2023, 14:21 ET

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Business Systems LLC ("SBS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent design software to utilities and other critical network infrastructure providers, announced today that Colby Manwaring has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor.

Dennis Beck, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SBS, commented, "We are looking forward to working with Colby to drive growth in the coming years. His technical expertise and industry experience will be valuable in delivering excellent service to our customers. Colby will be an invaluable resource to support SBS's exciting growth trajectory."

"I am pleased to join the team at SBS and look forward to contributing to the Company's growth. I am eager to work closely with the exceptional team at SBS to continue its track record of innovation and growth. SBS is well positioned to further enhance its market position and deliver compelling value to its utility and engineering customers," said Mr. Manwaring.

Mr. Manwaring brings extensive experience from his career in water and environmental software, notably as the former CEO of Innovyze, a multinational infrastructure analytics software company acquired by Autodesk in 2021. His leadership at Innovyze led to significant global expansion and established the company as a leader in smart water analytics software solutions. His strategic vision and execution have been instrumental in driving organic and inorganic growth, fostering strategic alliances, and achieving commercial success in his previous roles.

Mr. Manwaring holds a BS and MS in Civil Engineering from Brigham Young University.

ABOUT SPATIAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS LLC

SBS is a leading provider of intelligent design software and spatial data integration solutions to many of the world's largest utilities and infrastructure firms across North America, Europe and Australia. The Company's suite of vertical-focused software supports the engineering and design of critical network infrastructure assets, creating real-world models that are used to manage workflows, facilitate collaboration and standardize design rules. SBS provides its software solutions to over 200 enterprise customers and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Media Contact: Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
212‐521‐4800 / 917-842-1127

SOURCE Spatial Business Systems LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.