SPATIAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS (SBS) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF GEOSPATIAL INNOVATIONS INC

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Business Systems ("SBS"), a leading provider of intelligent design software to utilities and critical network infrastructure assets, has completed the acquisition of GeoSpatial Innovations Inc ("GSI"), a provider of distribution design, mobile field service, and vegetation management software for the power & utility industry.

This further solidifies SBS as the leading provider of end-to-end intelligent design software for critical infrastructure. The combined business has a global base of more than 250 blue chip customers across electric & gas utilities, engineering & construction firms and broadband infrastructure operators, including more than 90% of the 25 largest investor-owned utilities in North America.

GSI has been a leading provider of distribution design and vegetation management software for the power and utility industry since its founding in 1999. Through GSI's cloud-based Distribution Design Studio ("DDS") desktop and mobile offerings, users can design distribution assets and automate structural and electrical analysis utilizing its proprietary graphical user interface. GSI also offers mobile utility vegetation management software for utility field operations through its Forester offering.

Al Eliasen, President and CEO of SBS, commented, "We are excited to welcome GSI to the SBS family. This acquisition combines two cutting-edge solutions under one platform, empowering customers to streamline mission-critical workflows across the critical infrastructure design process." Eliasen added, "The acquisition will let us better serve customers with new features and functionality including non-linear structural analysis and mobile field operations while accelerating our continued expansion across the North American and European infrastructure markets."

Carl Livingood, Founder and COO of GSI, added, "The GSI team is excited to join with SBS to drive accelerated adoption of intelligent design solutions that improve design efficiency and accuracy. We're grateful to our employees, customers, and partners for helping us reach this tremendous milestone in the Company's evolution."

ABOUT SBS

SBS is a leading provider of intelligent design software to utilities and critical network infrastructure assets. SBS's suite of vertical-focused software solutions automate and streamline engineering & design workflows, integrate spatial and design data and improve design effectiveness. The Company serves a blue-chip customer base including some of the world's leading utilities and engineering firms. Founded in 2002, SBS is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado with an office in Melbourne, Australia. For further information about SBS, please visit w ww.spatialbiz.com .

