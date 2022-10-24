Spatial Computing Market Revenue by 2021 was US$ 87.5 Bn and the Market is Expected to Reach US$ 544.6 Bn by 2032 end, Growing at a CAGR of 18.2%. Expert analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The South Asia and Pacific Region Spatial Computing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8%. Virtual reality has the largest market share for the spatial computing Market, with 37.8%. Design and manufacturing has the highest CAGR of 24.1% for the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the demand for spatial computing for the forecast period 2022-2032 is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.2%.

According to the report, the market valuation for spatial computing for 2022 is estimated to be US$ 102.1 Bn and is forecasted to rise to US$ 544.6 Bn by the year 2032.

Spatial computing is a broad term referring to the technologies such as augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality which are technologies that allow all the computation process which are possible on present day computers, but in a 3D manner, by immersing the users in a virtual environment with virtual objects which they could interact with.

For example, use of augmented reality in logistics to identify which boxes are supposed to be deployed by displaying messages on the screen of the frontline worker or surrounding the target box with a virtual border which could be visible through the augmented reality headset.

Key Takeaways: Spatial Computing Market

By Component, spatial computing devices had the higher market share of US$ 44.8 Bn and computing software solution is estimated to have the higher growth rate of 20.2%.

and computing software solution is estimated to have the higher growth rate of By Technology, virtual reality had the higher market share for 2021 with a market share of 48.5%. Mixed reality is estimated to display a growth of CAGR 21.3% for the forecast period.

Mixed reality is estimated to display a growth of CAGR for the forecast period. By Application, meeting and interaction is estimated to possess the highest market share for the forecast period, with US$ 28.4 Bn market valuation for the year 2021 and the designing and manufacturing segment is estimated to witness the highest growth with CAGR of 24.1% for the forecast period.

market valuation for the year 2021 and the designing and manufacturing segment is estimated to witness the highest growth with CAGR of for the forecast period. North America had the largest market share for the spatial computing market of 28.6% and South Asia and Pacific is the estimated region to have the highest CAGR of 23.8% for the forecast period.

According to an FMI analyst, "Spatial computing is in its initial stages. There is a possibility that the industrial and consumer applications that are being witnessed right now may improve, transform, or completely disappear. Large enterprises are heavily investing in spatial computing technologies, suggesting that they intend to be at the forefront when spatial computing begins to boom."

Spatial Computing Is Needed for Implementing Metaverse and Numerous Other Virtual Environments

Metaverse and similar VR based platforms require spatial computing: Ever since the announcement and release of Meta Verse by Facebook, there has been a growth in the number of companies and start-ups implementing providing their own version of virtual environments to consumers. Such companies are still in the development phase and will require numerous advancements and technological development to establish their solution the way they envision it to be. Spatial computing solutions can act as an aid for such companies and allow them to grow.

More valuable insights on Spatial Computing

In this report by Future Market Insights, spatial computing has been segmented into four sections by component (Spatial Computing Devices (VR Headset, AR Glasses, Hybrid Gear), Computing Software Solutions, Services (Integration and Deployment Services, Support and Maintenance, Consulting Services)), by Technology (Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, Virtual Reality), by Application (Entertainment, Design and Manufacturing, Meeting and Interaction, Logistics, Others), by Industry (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education and Others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Spatial Computing by Category

By Component:

Spatial Computing Devices

VR Headsets



AR Glasses



Hybrid Gear

Computing Software Solutions

Services

Integration and Deployment Services



Support & Maintenance



Consulting Services

By Technology:

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Virtual Reality

By Application:

Entertainment

Design and manufacturing

Meetings and interaction

Logistics

Others

By Industry:

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Future Market Insights