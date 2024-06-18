Spatial Computing's Ultimate Input Device is Here - TapXR Unveils Upgraded Device and SDK at AWE 2024

Complex Gestures in XR or Traditional Environments are Now Easy, Affordable, Accurate and Comfortable

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 150 years after the QWERTY keyboard was introduced - and 56 years after the computer mouse first appeared - both are officially obsolete.

Tap Systems, the leader in wearable input technology, is proud to unveil a significantly updated version of its groundbreaking TapXR wrist-worn controller here at Augmented World Expo 2024.

The TapXR module weighs just half an ounce (14 grams!) and can be wrist-worn with the included strap or tethered to any smartwatch. Tap Systems' patented opto-mechanical technology senses gestures accurately and efficiently. Unlike traditional bulky and expensive electronics typically associated with smart glasses, TapXR's delivers a lightweight, cost-effective solution that allows input wherever people are - walking down the street, on the subway - traditional limits no longer apply.

Others have attempted to create spatial input controllers. However, other systems can typically detect just one or two finger gestures with limited accuracy. TapXR can detect more than 35 distinct gestures with 99 percent accuracy.

What makes it all possible is a cornerstone patent from Tap Systems, US10,599,216 , which defines the fundamental invention of tapping, and patents both the first generation Tap Strap technology, as well as the current TapXR opto-mechanical technology. The technology merges image sensors with mechanical sensors (IMUs) to extract precise information about finger and hand movements.

The Next Generation of Spatial Input

Traditional XR controllers only support pointing and clicking. However, a 3D experience requires a 3D controller. The new TapXR supports advanced multi-finger gestures, delivering a more fluid, immersive and intuitive way to navigate, scroll, select, drag, drop, and activate content in both spatial and standard computing environments - without sacrificing precision or comfort.

TapXR's spatial input device doesn't only replace a mouse. It also enables fast and accurate, eyes-free typing. There is no need to look down and awkwardly type on a keyboard, or use a pointer to laboriously select characters on a screen. Instead, TapXR lets users input text efficiently by tapping on any surface, making it perfect for on-the-go scenarios and enhancing productivity. Tap users have achieved typing speeds surpassing 70 words per minute - with just one hand.

TapXR is compatible with Meta Quest, MS Hololens, MS Mixed Reality, Magic Leap, Lenovo, Xreal, Pico, HTC Vive, Epson Moverio, Vuzix, Realwear and more. This device was designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate with smart glasses, but can also be paired with a phone, laptop, PC, gaming console or any device supporting Bluetooth input devices.

"The ability to detect micro gestures is the holy grail for fast, easy, sustainable input," explained Dovid Schick, CEO of Tap Systems and the inventor of the device. "With TapXR, we have achieved this - without compromising accuracy and in a package that is affordable, comfortable and easy to use. By moving the input sensing from the headset to the wrist, we are enabling a new generation of small, lightweight smart glasses."

In addition, Tap Systems today launches a comprehensive SDK, enabling developers to integrate the multi-finger gestures directly into their applications. This opens up a world of possibilities for creating innovative and interactive spatial computing applications, driving the adoption and evolution of smart glasses and other wearable technologies. For example, media player controls could be as easy as play / pause with finger 1 + thumb, skip / back with finger 2 + thumb, activate search with finger 3 + thumb, and activate camera with finger 4 + thumb.

Developers interested in supporting TapXR can visit https://www.tapwithus.com/developers-sdk/ and https://github.com/tapwithus for more information.

TapXR is also programmable by end-users - making it a versatile super controller for artists, musicians, streamers, and creators of all types. Users can create, share and save their own macros, hotkeys and presets - or they can download any of the thousands of user created maps for languages, apps and utilities.

TapXR ships worldwide and is available to order today from www.tapwithus.com and Amazon for $199. A free firmware update in August will activate the multi-finger gestures and SDK support both for new customers and those who have purchased TapXR in the past.

TapXR is made of flexible material and comes with two size straps, accommodating virtually all wrist sizes. Its battery supports 10 hours of active use or 14-days of standby time. A magnetic charging cable is included. Customers can choose from a variety of colors to accessorize the TapXR to their styles - including Spring Blue, Starlight, Matte Green, Dusty Rose and Funky Red.

The device comes with four Tap Mobile Applications - TapManager to control settings, TapGenius to learn how to use the device and the alphabet, TapAcademy to become a tapping expert, and TapAloud, the voice-driven version of TapGenius.

About Tap Systems:

Tap Systems, Inc. was founded in Pasadena, California in 2015 by Dovid Schick and Dr. Sabrina Kemeny. The goal of the company was to develop an easy, user-friendly way for people to interact with modern technology. Since then, the founders assembled a world class team of scientists, engineers and designers based in Asia, North America, Oceania and Europe. The company's flagship product, TapXR, uses patented opto-mechanical technology to provide seamless and intuitive input solutions for spatial computing and smart glasses.

